Wednesday September 2, 2020

Danni & Kris are more than just Fleetwood Mac-y singer-songwriters. As Prism, they’re electro dance artists, too. But for the duo’s 7pm gig at BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar (6701 Fossil Bluff Dr, 817-232-9627), they will be good ol’ Danni & Kris. Specials include $2 domestic beers, $3 house wine, and $6 boneless wings (1/2 lb).

Thursday September 3, 2020

At 8:15pm Thu-Sun thru Sep 27, see the Prism Movement Theatre production of Everything Will Be Fine. Presented by Stage West, this show will be a drive-in experience. As the heroine of our story learns to deal with a new world, so will we. When you arrive at 1205 Wesleyan St, remain in your car while the performance takes place in the parking lot right in front of you with instructions and musical accompaniment coming over your radio on station 101.3-AM. Tickets are $40 per vehicle at StageWest.SecureForce.com/Ticket. Call 817-784-9378.

Friday September 4, 2020

Brave Combo was the first band ever to grace the stage of Levitt Pavilion (100 W Abram St, Arlington, 817-543-4308) when it opened in 2008. It’s fitting that the Texas-based group is back to lend a hand for this installment of Levitt’s Living Room Series. Sometimes classified as polka, the Denton quintet plays it all. World Music is a more accurate label if you have to give them one, but their groove-infused songs cross every line. They were the band at David Byrne’s wedding. Nuff said. This is a free virtual event, but donations are appreciated. At 8pm, go to Facebook.com/LevittPavilionArlington.

Saturday September 5, 2020

Are you looking for some end-of-summer fun? Want to have your family tested for COVID-19? You can do both at NRH20 Family Waterpark (9001 Blvd 26, NRH, 817-427-6500). From 8am to 2pm this Sat and the two following, you can have a self-administered mouth-swab test in the NRH20 parking lot, which now doubles as a COVID-19 testing site. For the free testing, book an appointment online at Texas.CurativeInc.com. Waterpark admission? You are on your own.

Sunday September 6, 2020

Fat Daddy’s Sports & Spirits (781 W Debbie Ln, 817-453-0188) was recently approved for a food and beverage license from TABC and have reopened. Along with their tribute-focused live shows that started back this week, Fat Daddy’s is kicking things off big this weekend with a car show. At 6pm, see classic cars, modern cars, motorcycles, muscle cars, street rods, trucks, and unique rides at the SH Classic Car Club Show. The event is free to attend. The cost for showing a car is $20 if you preregister or $25 day of show.

Monday September 7, 2020

America Gardens (2833 Morton St, 817-439-9660) has a Backyard Brunch every Sat and Sun from 11am to 4pm. The brand-new all-American menu includes the Big Tex Breakfast, biscuit sandwiches, breakfast shots, mimosa towers, and waffles. In celebration of Labor Day, brunch is on for Mon, too.

Tuesday September 8, 2020

At 7pm, join a Virtual Conversation at Winspear Opera House with Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of President George W. Bush and current Today Show co-host, about her No. 1 New York Times bestselling book Everything Beautiful in its Time. Hager will take you inside her world, from growing up in the White House to life behind the scenes at a popular TV show. Passes are $42 and include access to the talk and a copy of the book shipped to your home. Tickets and logon information are at Cadenza.TV/Hub/Jenna-Bush-Hager.

8 Days a Week

While Coyote Drive-In Theater has been with us all along and Alamo Drafthouse has recently re-opened, Cinemark Alliance Town Center (9228 Sage Meadow Tr, 817-750-0560) has an even better idea. Why not have your own personal watch party? For $99-175 (prices vary based on the exact movie and location), your screening will include up to 20 guests in a private auditorium. Choose from classic movies and new releases. Concession items are discounted for your party. A large popcorn is $5, a large fountain drink or ICEE is $3.50, and candy is $2.50. Book online at Cinemark.com/Private-Watch-Party.