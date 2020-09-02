There are so many questions about vote-by-mail right now. Tarrant County Elections Office would like to help answer them. From obtaining the application to what to do with it, Heider Garcia, elections administrator for Tarrant County, will teach you all about it at Vote-by-Mail Townhall Meeting at 6pm Wed on Zoom. Garcia will also address the need for election workers this November. The townhall is free to attend. Information on how to preregister and submit questions are at Facebook.com/TarrantDemocraticParty.

As for the art attached to this story, “This Machine Kills Fascists” was the slogan that folk/protest singer Woodie Guthrie famously painted on his guitar. His place in the history of the protest movement is honored to this day at the Woodie Guthrie Center in his hometown of Tulsa. Guthrie once wrote a song called “Mail Myself to You,” so he would be especially hip to this new pro-USPS take on the old slogan. The center has partnered with the original artist behind this viral image, Mike Shine, so you can buy a T-shirt emblazoned with the image while supporting the museum at the same time for $25 at WoodyGuthrieCenterStore.MyShopify.com.