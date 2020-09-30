Wednesdays

From 7pm to 9pm every Wed, Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe (401 Bryan Av, 817-708-2739) hosts Virtual Trivia Night. Join them via Zoom, Facebook Live, or in-person to watch screens in the taproom. TBG Trivia and Contrarian Librarians alternate the hosting duties every week. If you eat at Funky Picnic or order takeout on Wed, you earn five bonus points. There is no cost to play, and the winner receives a $25 gift card.

Thursdays

Thu is College Night at Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plaza, 817-624-7117). Admission is free with your college ID, plus there are free line dance lessons. Billy Bob’s is open 11am to 2am every Thu. Try the Honky Tonk Kitchen for lunch or dinner while you’re there.

Fridays

Fri is date night at Coyote Drive-In Theater (23 NE 4th St, 214-352-5982). Tickets are $4-6 person. Each ticket transaction provides you with a one-car spot for the night. As Coyote screens double features, it is two movies for the price of one. Gates open at 7pm nightly. Bar & Canteen onsite offers locally sourced food and drinks thru closing time. What else do you need for a great date night?

Saturdays

With locations in Fort Worth (121 N Beach, 817-831-6136), Weatherford (106 College Park Dr, Ste 200, 817-438-8099), and a brand new one in Arlington (2320 S Collins St, 817-435-2300), Town Talk Foods is providing discount groceries throughout the area. They are open Mon-Sat selling dry goods, household items, frozen foods, and a limited selection of produce, but Sat is when the produce really shines. Every weekend, Town Talk has the Saturday Mini-Market featuring a fresh batch of fruits and vegetables. You can preview the current week’s offering at around 10am via Facebook Live on each location’s Facebook page.

Sundays

Sunday is a great day for brunch and/or church. Before or after you check out the Best Brunch winner from the Good Grub section, Gateway Church invites one and all to attend church services in person at any of their campuses in North Texas, including Gateway North Fort Worth (4209 Basswood Blvd, 817-552-7581). In-person weekend services are 4pm Sat and 11am and 1pm Sun, or watch online anytime at GatewayPeople.com/Sermons.

Mondays

When Velvet Taco first arrived back in 2014, we summed it up in one word –– sumptuous –– and said, “Besides a few sides like the dish of elote-style rotisserie corn, breakfast casserole-esque potatoes, and local eggs, the main fare here is indeed tacos –– 21 different types. While they mostly maintain the basic form, their fillings run an exotic gamut of cuisines ranging from Cuban to Vietnamese, with a lot of Mediterranean and Indian in between.” While the main fare is indeed tacos, did you know Velvet Taco also sells whole rotisserie chickens? This $5 is the best you’ll ever spend on a Mon at 5pm.

Tuesdays

Adrian Hulet –– former chef of Birdybop at The Moon Bar and frontman for indie rockers oso closo –– is starting a new music residency at The Post at River East (2925 Race St, 817-945-8890), a neighborhood restaurant and music venue. See Hulet live every Tue from 7pm to 10pm in the courtyard.

8 Days a Week

Beyond being one of the best locations of its kind in North Texas, Ensemble Coworking (1617 Park Place Av, 817-984-3633) motivates its tenants and hosts with various seminars for their betterment. At Ensemble’s Productivity Work Sprints, productivity is boosted with virtual coworking and accountability. Business Mixers Over Coffee events help you meet other likeminded professionals. The little extras like these make being your own boss a bit more manageable.