Did the annual Gallery Week hoopla awaken a sudden interest in the arts for you? While your mind may want to hit every museum as soon as possible, your wallet may have a few questions. Museums in the Cultural District can help your budget in a big way.

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) does not charge admission on Fridays. Other museums are free all the time, like the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-1933) and the Sid Richardson Museum (309 Main St, 817-332-6554). The Kimbell Art Museum (3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-332-8451) charges admission for the traveling shows, but its permanent exhibits are free to attend.

If curiosities are at the top of your cultural list, Fort Worth is home to a few oddball options. Located on TCU’s campus, the Monnig Meteorite Museum (2950 W Bowie St, 817-257-6277) has an extensive collection of specimens you can see for free. You can take a free weekday tour and see actual dollars being printed at the Bureau of Engraving & Printing’s facility in Fort Worth (9000 Blue Mound Rd, 817-231-4000). (Dollars you do not have, thus the search for free tours.)

Also, let’s not forget our world-class zoo. Voted the No. 1 zoo in the country by USA Today readers, the Fort Worth Zoo (1989 Colonial Pkwy, 817-597-5555) offers half-price tickets ($8) every Wed. (Note: The hyenas, lions, tigers, and zebras are going on hiatus in November while their habitat is remodeled, so visit them soon.)