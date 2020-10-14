Like many events this year, the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Airshow made significant changes to avoid being another canceled local event. For its 30th Anniversary, it has become a drive-in experience.

Unlike their regular in-person events, this year’s festivities will not include static displays, exhibitors, kids’ inflatables, or paid seating areas. Rather than individual event tickets per person, attendees will purchase parking tickets available online only –– not on-site –– on a first-come, first-served basis.

Every vehicle space includes a second adjoining space for your party to, well, party. Attendees should bring their own camping chairs, drinks, picnic items, and such. Information about what is and isn’t allowed at the event, safety precautions, and protocols can be found online.

The airshow is Sat-Sun, Oct 17-18, but as of press time, Sat is sold out. Tickets for Sun are $50 per carload at AllianceAirShow.com.