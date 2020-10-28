Wednesday October 28

From 10am to 8pm daily thru Oct 30, experience the SJA Pumpkin Patch in the parking lot of St. John the Apostle United Methodist Church (540 Mansfield Rd, Arlington, 817-468-8484). There are free photo ops, and pumpkins will be for sale with proceeds benefiting the mission efforts of the SJA youth group.

Thursday October 29

Located at the site of an old military base, Hangman’s House of Horrors (4400 Blue Mound Rd, 817-336-4264) has limited capacity this year, and many dates are unavailable. If you’re looking for a weeknight haunted-house experience, this is the place. Start times are 8:30pm, 9pm, 9:30pm, and 10pm. Tickets are $34 plus fees at Hangmans.com/Tickets. Parking is $10.

Friday October 30

At 6pm, the doors will open at Rail Club Live for the Halloween Throwdown & Costume Contest featuring Tampa-based shock-rock band The Genitortures. Tickets are $30, but there’s an early-bird special of $15 thru Oct 29 at Facebook.com/TheRailClubLive.

Saturday October 31

At 5:20pm, 7:55pm, or 10:30pm Fri and Sat, sit on the edge of your seat for the classic horror movie Halloween from 1978 at the Grand Berry Theatre (2712 Weisenberger St). This American slasher film was directed by horror icon John Carpenter and features Jamie Lee Curtis in her first film role. Show times are 5:20pm, 7:55pm, and 10:30pm. Tickets are $8 at GrandBerryTheater.com. (Michael Myers says he will just catch up with you after.)

Sunday November 1

Today is Dia de los Muertos, a day celebrating the deceased with activities they enjoyed during their lives. Local metaphysical/holistic shop Hearth Wisdom Store (2899 W Pioneer Pkwy, Arlington, 682-323-5085) is starting off Day of the Dead with a free Dia de los Muertos Public Ofrenda for those who wish to honor a loved one who has passed away. Hearth will provide paper for their names. Come and go throughout the day, from noon to 7pm.

Monday November 2

Juan Velazquez, our Best Of 2020 winner for Best Mural, has a current installation at Artes de la Rosa Cultural Center (1440 N Main St, 817-624-8222) featuring Dia de los Muertos themes. Admission to Fine Art Artworks & Altars is free, but tickets are required. To download tickets, visit ArtesDeLaRosa.org.

Tuesday November 3

Of all the things to do this week, watching the presidential election results unfold will be by far the scariest. Here in Texas, we’re able to vote early thru Oct 30, and each polling location has different hours of operation. If you don’t make it by Fri, then Tue –– Election Day –– is your last chance. Polling locations are open 7am to 7pm. Please vote!