We finally get a Halloween on a Saturday, but in a cruel twist of fate, we are still in a worldwide pandemic. Thanks, 2020. Opinions about this weekend vary widely. Should I stay, or should I go now? (I think there’s a song about that.) With social distancing and safety in mind, here are some resources for staying in and for going out on Oct 31.

If you’re staying in and welcoming trick-or-treaters or partying with the home crowd, swing past Town Talk in Fort Worth (121 N Beach St, 817-831-6136), Weatherford (106 College Park Dr, Ste 200, 817-438-8099), or Arlington (2320 S Collins St, 817-435-2300). Along with an assortment of soft drinks, appetizers, and chips and dips — ­­not to mention meat for the grill — this discount grocer also stocks a variety of candy. Why spend more when you can spend less?

There are also retailers and churches doing free trunk-or-treat events, in which the host organization decorates the trunks of vehicles and passes out candy to drive-by kiddos. For this kind of family-friendly experience, head to Arborlawn United Methodist Church (5001 Briarhaven Rd, Ste 4406, 817-731-0701) at 4pm, Cattlebarn Flea Market (4443 River Oaks Blvd, 859-513-5246) at 5pm, or Defender Outdoors Clay Sports Ranch (8270 Aledo Rd, 817-935-8378) from 9am to 1pm, just to name a few.

Ready for adult fun on the town? Fat Daddy’s (781 W Debbie Ln, Mansfield, 817-453-0188) is having a Halloween Bash with live tribute music by the Mullet Boyz and a costume contest with $2,000 in prize money. Cover is $15 and includes a free $5 food coupon. Studio 80 (500 Taylor St, 817-332-4833) will help you dance the night away to ’80s tunes spun by an in-house DJ. This popular dance club is also hosting a costume contest with prize money — to the tune of $500. Cover is $10. Ladies receive two complimentary tacos with cover. If original live music is more your thing, head to Lola’s Trailer Park (2735 W 5th St, 817-759-9100) for A Royal Sons & Polydogs Halloween Show. Tickets are $15 at Prekindle.com.

For an all-ages good time, head to Free Play (1311 Lipscomb St, 682-231-1444). Admission is $6, and everyone in costume receives a goody bag. Along with more than 100 games in the game room, Free Play is also screening movies on its rooftop, including Killers from Space, The House on Haunted Hill, Night of the Living Dead, and Voyage to the Planet of the Prehistoric Women. And, yes, the rooftop bar will be open. And Crockett Hall (3000 Crockett St, 817-885-7331) is hosting Halloween at the Hall featuring free treat bags for the kids from 3pm to 7pm and then live music by local singer-songwriter Summer Lane Emmerson from 7pm to 9pm. The hall has 12 food concepts, plus a bar. The whole family will be happy.