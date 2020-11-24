Celestial Beerworks (2530 Butler St, Dallas, 972-707-0523), Denton County Brewing Company (200 E McKinney St, Denton, 940-435-0710), and Turning Point Beer (1307 Brown Tr, Bedford, 817-705-8817) are joining forces for the North Texas Beermuda Triangle Festival. This new event includes both in-person and virtual elements from Tue thru Dec 5.

Each brewery is releasing its own limited-edition NTXBTF beer. A festival ticket gains you early access to these exclusive brews on Fri in celebration of Black Friday. If possible, your first stop of the triangle should be Denton County Brewing, as this is where your “Survival Pack” is located. (What’s that? Keep reading.)

As this is an adventure-/travel-themed event named after the Bermuda Triangle, your ticket has the creative name of Standby Ticket. For the cost of $20, you’ll receive full access to the virtual festival with more than 12 hours of comedy, music, and commentary/entertainment by various beer folk.

There are also two ticket upgrades available. Round Trip tickets are $90 per person and include $20 gift cards to each brewery and a survival pack. Liquid Gold tickets are $65 per person and consist of gift cards but no survival pack. (The gift cards allow you access to purchase festival 4-packs.)

Now. About those Survival Packs. For $35, you will receive a Beermuda Fest glass, poster, sticker set, souvenir ticket, and T-shirt, plus swag from sponsors.

Tickets can be purchased online at Lemonade.Social.