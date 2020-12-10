Wednesday December 9

At 11:30am and 4pm daily — plus 2pm to 2:15pm daily thru Sat (for the NFR) — see The Herd at the Fort Worth Herd Observation Deck (129 E Exchange Av, 817-336-4373). The Herd Experience gives visitors a first-hand view of the steers and drovers and a history lesson about cattle drives. This event is free to attend, but donations to Friends of the Fort Worth Herd are welcome. To donate, text HERD2020 to 41444.

Thursday December 10

Sometime between 8am and 10am, this year’s school of rainbow trout arrives at Trinity Trails River Park Trailhead (3100 Bryant Irvin Rd, 817-335-2491) for Trinity River Water District’s 34th Annual Trout Season. This event is free to the public, but those 17 and older must have a current fishing license. (See where to get one at TPWD.Texas.gov.) The riverbank is spacious, so social distancing is not a concern.

Friday December 11

Le Hong of Le Hong’s Flowers on the Near Southside would have turned 81 years old this week, so, in her honor, from 5pm to 7pm Fri, The Table (120 St Louis Av, Ste 103B, 682-703-1092) is hosting Poinsettia & Holiday Floral Pop-Up. Garlands, lavender, pine trees, poinsettias, rosemary, roses, and live wreaths are available for purchase in person or at TheTableMarket.com. Plus, there will be free poinsettia champagne cocktails to toast to Hong’s memory.

Saturday December 12

Head outdoors to Holiday in the Garden at the Botanical Research Institute of Texas (BRIT) and the Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, 817-463-4160). This six-event collaboration includes two shopping opportunities, three free events, and one event requiring paid tickets. Shop early at the Christmas Tree Farm (8am to 5pm) and the Holiday Sip & Shop (10am to 4pm), and enjoy free entertainment at Opera in the Garden with the Fort Worth Opera (11am to 2:30pm), Santa in the Garden (1am to 2pm, free but photos are extra), and Afternoon in the Garden (3pm to 5pm). Holiday Tea is 1pm to 3pm, and tickets are $35-45 at FWBG.org/Events/Holiday.

Sunday December 13

It’s time to have some holiday fun at the Bearded Lady (300 S Main St, 817-349-9832), a tavern in South Main Village featuring pub food, cocktails, wine, and a rotating selection of local craft beers. From noon to 3pm, head there for the resto’s annual Christmas Brunch & Market. You can shop locally made goods at the Holiday Market and choose from various grown-up drinks and brunch items from a special Christmas brunch menu.

Monday December 14

At 6pm, take a virtual Christmas-themed charcuterie board class through Board + Brie (400 N Oak St, Roanoke, 602-377-4161) with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the North Texas Food Bank. The event is free to attend, but you’ll need a charcuterie kit, which is $55 without the board or $75 with. (Kits will be available for pick up from 11am to 6pm.) You can also buy the shopping list for $15 and gather supplies yourself. Once you purchase your kit (or list) at BoardBrie.com, the class’ login instructions will be emailed to you.

Tuesday December 15

From 5pm to 8pm, the team from WFAA will be stationed at Montgomery Plaza Residences (2600 W 7th St, 817-733-4869) collecting toys for Santa’s Helpers, a charitable cause in its 51st year helping children ages infant to teen throughout Texas. To participate in this drive-thru event, bring a new, unwrapped toy on Tue evening or see other ways to donate at WFAA.com/SantasHelpers.

8 Days a Week

When it comes to year-end charitable causes, let’s not forget our furry friends. Thru Dec 31, Don’t Forget To Feed Me (5825 E Rosedale St, 817-334-0727) — a local nonprofit helping pets and their people — is holding its annual Cold & Hungry fundraising campaign because “no pet owner should have to choose between stay and go.” Donations of all amounts are welcome, but know that even $25 will feed one pet for one month. To donate, go to DontForgetToFeedMe.org/Donate.