Mardi Gras Madness

New Orleans may have canceled their annual parade because of the pandemic, but just like the intrepid folks in Looziana, we Texans are celebrating Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday in creative, socially distanced ways. From crawdads to house floats, there’s a lot to enjoy for Mardi Gras 2021. Here are eight, alphabetized by business name, not the (clever) headline.

Acadia Has the Scoop on Crawdads

Having relocated from Louisiana’s oilfields to Fort Worth in 2009, Daniel Demaline, who owns Acadia Parish Crawfish (7914 Camp Bowie West, 318-433-0650), knows a thing or two about boiling crawfish. Over the last 25 years, he’s perfected his technique and his blend of seasonings. When stopping by the storefront, come early in the day as they sell out of crawfish daily. The Acadia trailer has a capacity of over 1,500 pounds of boiled crawfish, which is impressive. Book them soon while there is space on the calendar.

Slammin’ in Haltom City

Beyond the crawfish that are so in demand right now, Blue Cajun (4045 E Belknap St, Ste 5, Haltom City, 682-250-5455) has an extensive boiled menu that also includes colossal headless shrimp and snow crab clusters. For a bit of everything, order the Blue Cajun Slam, which is all three proteins plus corn, potato, and sausage for $28.

Take Your Main Squeeze to Cowtown

If you’re not ready to get out and party yet, Cowtown Brewing Company (1301 E Belknap St, 817-489-5800) has a great to-go food menu and four-packs of all its beers available for purchase. Both are available for curbside pickup. If you are ready to boogie down, head there for the Mardi Gras Party 2021 on Sat from 6pm to 9pm with live music by the Squeezebox Bandits.

Just Another Saturday at Landmark

Landmark Bar & Kitchen (3008 Bledsoe St, 817-984-1166) is spreading the mud-bug fun throughout the first quarter with its from noon to 10pm — or when the food runs out — every Sat thru Mar 27. The crawfish are $10 per pound, and the sides include andouille sausage ($2.50 per link), corn on the cob (50 cents each), and potatoes (50 cents each). Plus, add a blast of flavor with Cajun, lemon pepper, or spicy kinds of butter.

It’s Mardi Paw Time

From Wed thru Tue, Feb 16, MUTT’s Canine Cantina has specials on fried crawfish and hurricanes at the locations in Fort Worth (5317 Clearfork Main St, 817-377-0151) and Dallas (2889 CityPlace West Blvd, 214-377-8728). The big Mardi Paw celebration with beads for you and your pups is on Fat Tuesday. Anyone can enjoy food and drinks with their dogs on the on-leash patio, but you can also go off-leash with a membership to MUTT’s dog park.

Everyone Loves a (Walking) Parade

The River East Fort Worth business association invites you to wander the block at the Race Street Mardi Gras Walking Parade at 2900 Race St on Sat from 11am to 5pm. Race Street merchants will feature Mardi Gras-themed food and fun, and there will be an artisan market, costume contest, and street performers. The street is blocked off for foot traffic only. Masks are required. The event is free to attend.

Fat Tuesday at Tulane’s

Daily, you can enjoy barrel-aged cocktails and infused spirits in a comfortable New Orleans-inspired bar called Tulane’s (2708 Weisenberger St, 817-615-9980) in the Foundry District. So, naturally, this is a destination for Mardi Gras as well. On Feb 16, stop in for Fat Tuesday and partake in happy hour drink specials from 3pm to 7pm. Food is available from 6pm to 2am.

Yardi Gras in Oak Cliff

In the Winnetka Heights neighborhood of Oak Cliff, there is traditionally a Mardi Gras Oak Cliff parade with award-winning floats. It’s kind of a big deal. This year, homeowners in WH are decorating their houses as “home floats,” and visitors can walk the neighborhood to see it all. Many decorations are already up now, but things will be in full “Yardi Gras” effect by Sat. For the map of participating houses, visit OakCliffMardiGras.com.