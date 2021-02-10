Humans. We are a plague on this planet. Animals? We do not deserve them. For those who sometimes prefer our furry friends’ companionship rather than the bi-peds we deal with daily, Valentine’s 2021 offers exciting activities. From aardvarks to zebras, here are a few to consider.

If you’re thinking of adopting a dog, head to Bar 2909 (2909 Morton St, 817-332-2909) for its Looking for Love Adoption Event on Sun from 1 to 5pm. Marleigh’s Friends Rescue will be on the patio for meet-and-greets with the doggos. Along with live music and food specials, there are $5 drink specials, a $6 beer/shot combo, and $10 mimosa carafes.

Want to do a test run before adopting? Fort Worth Animal Care & Services is doing its annual Shelter Dog Slumber Party. From Fri thru Sun, you could be cuddling on the couch with a cute companion. You get all the snuggles, and the pup gets a night away from the shelter to destress, which makes them more adoptable. Participation is free. For registration instructions, go to Facebook.com/FortWorthACC/Events.

You can also live life on the wild side and “adopt” any number of creatures at the Fort Worth Zoo (1989 Colonial Pkwy, 817-759-7555) at FortWorthZoo.org/Valentines-Adoption. The money benefits the zoo, and you receive a stuffed animal in return. There is also a virtual Galentine’s Party on Fri for $65 per person and a virtual Valentine’s Day Dinner for $125 per couple.

Local domestic cats and dogs sometimes need a little help as well. That is where Don’t Forget to Feed Me (5825 E Rosedale St, 817-334-0727) comes in. This nonprofit solely focused on assisting pet owners with pet food has its annual Who Do You Love? Pet Food Drive now thru Sun, Feb 28. The goal is 10,000 pounds of donated pet food, which can provide over 25,000 pet meals. Donate food in person or online at DF2FM.org.

Want to get away? Urban Alpaca Ranch in Royce City (18492 FM 2755, Royce City, 214-478-7087) is doing 45-minute Valentine’s tours for $30 per couple. After learning about these creatures and how their fiber is harvested, you’ll be able to feed the alpacas by hand. The farm’s store has dryer balls, handmade scarves, and other items perfect for gift-giving.

Are you not feeling the love at all this year? If you are recently single, broken-hearted, and mad as hell, embrace that anger and do something animal-friendly with it. For $5, you can purchase a Valentine Cockroach from the New York Zoo. It will be named after your ex, and then a zookeeper will feed it to one of the zoo’s hungry residents. I’m not even kidding. For details, visit ZooNewYork.org/Product/Valentines-Day-Cockroach.