Thursday February 18

SheBelieves Cup — an invitational women’s association football tournament and precursor to the Olympics (#RoadToTokyo) — is typically held in different cities across the country. Due to the pandemic, all six matches will take place at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, FL. The USA team’s three games will be broadcast on FS1 at various times from today thru Wed, Feb 24, and can be seen at establishments around town. For example, at 6pm today, head to Buffalo Bros (3015 S University Dr, 817-386-9601) for the USA vs. Canada Watch Party.

Friday February 19

As late-night host of the Discovery Channel series Naked and Afraid, comedian Josh Wolf was noticed by CMT and was picked up to host their first comedy series, The Josh Wolf Show, in 2015. During his pandemic time off from touring, Wolf has been doing a weekly podcast with Freddie Prinz Jr. Wolf’s stand-up special Father of The Year has given him a boost in popularity — over a million subscribers on YouTube to date — and now he’s on the road again. See his set at Hyena’s Comedy Nightclub (425 Commerce St, 817-877-5233) at 8:30pm or 10:30pm, or on Sat at 7pm or 9:30pm. Tickets are $25 at HyenasComedyNightclub.com.

Saturday February 20

We love it when The Rev is in town, with the Heat in tow or not. Join Jim Heath of Reverend Horton Heat for a solo performance reinterpreting American music’s country-blues-rock roots at Tulips (112 St Louis Av, 817-367-9798). The evening starts with a Happy Hour from 3pm to 7pm, then doors open at 7:30pm with the performance from 8:30pm to 2am. Tickets are $25 at TulipsFTW.com.

Sunday February 21

With February being the official month celebrating the history and achievement of not just African Americans but also those of African descent around the globe, The Dock Bookshop (6637 Meadowbrook Dr, 817-457-5700). is hosting Black History Celebration Drum Circle. At 2pm, learn and experience the sounds of African drums and rhythm. This socially distant event is outdoors, and you can participate via Facebook Live, Zoom, or in-person for free.

Monday February 22

Not only is today National Margarita Day, but it is also California Day. Celebrate both by heading El Chingon (2800 Bledsoe St, Ste 100, 817-870-9997). Fresh from San Diego, this Mexican restaurant/bar concept recently joined the hospitality ranks in Crockett Row. Join them daily from 11am to 1:45am for eats and drinks. Happy Hour is Mon to Fri from 4pm to 7pm. EC has recently added frozen drinks. Today is the day to try the Bad Ass Frosé made with bubbly champagne. Or a margarita. Your call.

Tuesday February 23

At 7pm, go online for Being There: Tuesday Evenings with the Modern for a conversation between Iranian-born artist/filmmaker Shiria Neshat and writer Ed Schad, curator of The Broad in LA. This free event is part of the Modern’s new exhibit Shirin Neshat: I Will Greet the Sun Again, curated by Schad. Questions and discussion will follow the presentation. Register at TheModern.org/Program/Shirin-Neshat.

Wednesday February 24

Because I love animals (search “Animal Magnetism” on FWWeekly.com) and there’s not a whole heck of a lot to do today, I recommend you head to North Richland Hills for the Retirement Celebration of K9 Breta. At 3pm, help NRHPD celebrate her nine years of service at the community drive-thru event in front of the Public Safety Wing (4301 City Point Dr, NRH, 817-427-7000). K9 Breta and her handler Officer Bulger will be there to take socially distanced selfies and to accept your warmest wishes. The little event is free to attend, but RSVP at Facebook (@NRH.PD) so they know how to handle the traffic control. Woof!