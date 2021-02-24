Thursday February 25

As a part of the North Texas State Fair & Rodeo (2217 N Carroll Blvd, Denton, 941-704-8572), daily thru Sunday, experience the horror/fantasy production Paranormal Cirque, a blend of cabaret, circus, and theater with acrobats, illusionists, freaks, and creatures of the night. This show is R-rated. A parent or guardian 21 or over must accompany those under 17, and no children under 13 will be admitted. Tickets are $10-50 at Black.CirqueItalia.com.

Friday February 26

Live music venue/recent warming place Rail Club Live (3101 Joyce Dr, 817-386-4309) is without a liquor license (thanks, TABC) but is still hosting great shows as a BYOB joint. From 7:30pm to 12:30am, see Texas-based Kill Devil Hill with a host of opening bands. The hard-rock supergroup with a modern, heavy sound features frontman Dewey Bragg (of Pissing Razors), session/touring guitarist Mark Zavon (of Type O Negative and Danzig), and drummer Johnny Kelly (of A Pale Horse Named Death), with bassist Nico D’Arnese, who recently replaced founding member Rex Brown (of Pantera). General admission tickets are $10 at the door or on Eventbrite. VIP tickets are $50 and include unlimited sodas, Red Bull, ice, and water.

Saturday February 27

After last week’s winter weather, it might be a good idea to sage all of North Texas. If you think so, too, check out the grand opening of Fort Worth’s newest metaphysical shop, Higher Purpose Emporium (505 W Northside Dr, 682-207-5351). From noon to 7pm, Higher Purpose will have door prizes (while supplies last) and a socially distant mini-fair featuring apothecary items, décor, ritual tools, and more.

Sunday February 28

All good things must come to an end, even in Grapevine. For Winterfest 2021 at the Gaylord Texan (1501 Gaylord Trl, 817-778-1000), the end is Sun. Enjoy one last wintery weekend escape featuring family-friendly fun that includes animal encounters, art activities, illusionist shows, and live musical performances. For reservations and prices, visit Tickets.GaylordTexan.com.

Monday March 1

From 6pm to 9pm every Mon, head to Fat Daddy’s Mansfield (781 W Debbie Ln, 817-453-0188) for Free World Poker Night hosted by the WPT League. Cash freeroll is $50 with six players per table. Masks are required, and hand sanitizer is placed at every table. Happy hour specials from 2pm to 7pm include $2 domestic draft beers and well drinks, $3 margaritas and wine, $7.50 domestic pitchers, and $9.50 import pitchers, plus appetizer deals.

Tuesday March 2

Given the local nature of our publication, we typically don’t cover corporate goings-on. However, Chipotle (3050 S Hulen St, Ste C, 817-735-8355) is an acceptable exception. Not only are the burritos yummy, but the company gets an A+ for animal welfare standards. From 4pm to 8pm, your patronage helps children, too. When ordering online, use the code DTZ4RTD, and a portion of the proceeds will go to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Tarrant County. This volunteer group stands up on behalf of abused and neglected children. If you are dining in, print the flyer you’ll find at SpeakUpforaChild.org/Events/Chipotle and bring it with you.

Wednesday March 3

Knight Rider. I loved it as a kid. This is not that. Fort Worth is home to a social group called Night Riders. The group does weekly bike rides on Wed and Sun, with HopFusion Ale Works (210 E Broadway Av, 682-841-1721) as the starting point. On the first Wed of the month, a restaurant destination is picked, and the group heads there and back on a Dinner Ride that is never more than 10-13 miles total. The meet-up time is 7pm, and the bikes roll out at 7:30pm. For today’s dining destination and future events, follow Facebook.com/FortWorthNightRiders.