Thursday March 18

Shooter Jennings’ old bandmate and contemporary Kevin “Frenchie” Sciou — his nickname a nod to his roots in France before transplanting to America — and his band, Frenchie’s Blues Destroyers, are kicking off this season’s Masterworks Concert Series in Saginaw. Hear them at 7pm at the Saginaw Farmers Market (752 Knowles Dr, 817-847-4554).

Friday March 19

Everyone is welcome to get crafty this Spring Break at the Mini Creative Make & Take event from noon to 4pm at the Wellman Project (3950 W Vickery Blvd, 817-924-4000). The projects to choose from include a sock gnome, fairy wand and potion, or a whisked-away dragonfly. The cost is $10 per person, and no appointment is needed.

Saturday March 20

On the third Sat of each month, Turquoise Skies & White Sands (Facebook.com/TurquoiseSkiesAndWhiteSands) — a fine purveyor of vintage Native American and Southwestern sterling silver jewelry adorned with coral, onyx, turquoise, and other stones — hosts an indoor flea market at Whiskey Garden (2800 Bledsoe St, Ste 150, 682-312-7708). From noon to 6pm, shop from tons of vendors, enjoy food, and imbibe some adult beverages. This event is free to attend.

Sunday March 21

Rock N Roll Rummage Sale is always the third Sunday of the month at Lola’s Trailer Park (2735 W 5th St, 817-759-9100) from noon to 6pm. More than 40 local vendors will be selling their wares, including antiques, art, books, collectibles, jewelry, oddities, retro items, vintage finds, and more. Food is available for purchase from Dayne’s Craft Barbecue and Mama Lu’s Tamales. Admission is free.

Monday March 22

All cats and dogs are welcome to strike a pose at Easter Pet Photo Night from 5pm to 9pm tonight (and again on Mon, Mar 29) at The Parks at Arlington Mall (3811 S Cooper St, 817-467-6496) on the lower level in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods. You are welcome to walk in, but reservations are encouraged at CherryHillPrograms.com. The photography packages are $20-45.

Tuesday March 23

El Chingon (2800 Bledsoe St, Ste 100, 972-989-4474) takes #TacoTuesday to a whole new level with the Ultimate Taco Challenge. At 7:30pm, if you and two friends finish 42 tacos in 4 minutes and 20 seconds, you will win swag, and your mugshot will be on the wall of fame. Plus, the team with the quickest finishing time wins bottle service on the Tue night of their choice.

Wednesday March 24

Having just watched The Terminal — a movie starring Tom Hanks in which he remodels a fountain into a beautiful mosaic masterpiece among other projects while stuck in an airport — I was delighted to find an event where I can learn how to make mosaics. On a Wed or Sat from 12:30pm to 3:30pm thru Sat, Jun 26, at Dishes Encore (3811 Rutledge St, 817-744-8548), attend a Mosaic Art Class using porcelain dinnerware to make an angel, cross, flag, or garden pot. You can bring your own plates or purchase some there for as little as $1. Along with light refreshments, all other supplies are included in the ticket price of $45.