A “White Lives Matter” march may be taking place downtown tomorrow/Sunday.

Law enforcement across the country are preparing for a constellation of “White Lives Matter” marches after the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an anti-hate organization that monitors and fights hate speech and antisemitism, noticed chatter on the unrestricted social media app Telegram of a national rally to “revive the white racial consciousness and to unify white people against white hate. A show of support for white victims of interracial crime,” according to a quote published by the ADL.

In stories in Newsweek and the Dallas Observer, Fort Worth has been listed as one of the 43 locales for the far-right protests.

If white supremacists do rally in Fort Worth, they will likely be met by counterprotests from grassroots groups like Enough Is Enough, Fight for Black Lives, and other factions. While an overtly white supremacist rally hasn’t occurred in Fort Worth in recent years, believers in conspiracy theorists like QAnon, anti-maskers, and Trump supporters have all marched or held rallies in Fort Worth over the past year in favor of fringe ideas.

A protest against a Confederate statue in Weatherford last July also attracted several dozen self-described “Confederates,” according to multiple attendees we spoke to at the time (“A History of Violence,” July 2020). Supporters of the losers of the Civil War called the Black men at the event the n-word and, the white female protestors, n-word “lovers.”

Police spokespeople in North Carolina, Ohio, and California’s Orange County have released official statements acknowledging the pending rallies, according to a recent article in Forbes. The Fort Worth police department has not released any statements about the potential convergence of right-wing groups tomorrow. Fort Worth police spokesperson Daniel Segura recently told the Weekly that his department maintains a dedicated anti-terrorism task force that monitors both mainstream and unregulated social media platforms like Telegram and Parler for suspicious activity.

“With social media, we have many resources to tap into and look for keywords,” he said at the time. “If it ties back to Fort Worth, we will look at it right away.”