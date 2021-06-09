National tours are inching their way back, plus many of your favorite local artists are now filling their schedules with local and regional shows. Hit the local watering hole or hit the highway and show your support. #RoadTrip

Bastards of Soul

7/10: Ridglea Theater (Fort Worth TX).

Blue Oyster Cult

7/4: Heritage Park (Weatherford TX).

Danni & Kris

6/16: AC Hotel (Dallas TX). 6/18: Ritz Carlton (Dallas TX). 6/24: The Adolphus (Dallas TX). 6/26: Wild Acre Brewing (Fort Worth TX).

Dustin Massey

6/10: The Rustic (Dallas TX). 6/11: Tulips (Fort Worth TX). 6/12: Pacific Yard House (Conroe TX).

Iron Jaw

6/11: Haltom Theater (Haltom City TX).

Josh Weathers

7/30: Billy Bob’s Texas (Fort Worth TX).

Lillian Axe

6/17: Scout Bar (Houston TX). 6/18: Trees (Dallas TX). 6/19: The Junkyard (Monroe LA).

Lowside

6/12: Hang Time (Rowlett TX). 6/18: Oscars (Burleson TX).

Meach Pango

7/9: Three Links (Dallas TX).

Mothership

8/7 RippleFest Texas 2021 (New Braunfels TX). 8/20: Psycho Fest (Las Vegas NV).

The Old 97s

6/17 & 6/25: Alive From Lower Greenville Live Stream, Part 1 and 2 (Online). 6/25 & 6/26: ACL Live (Austin TX).

Quaker City Night Hawks

6/18: Gruene Hall (New Braunfels TX). 7/3: Wild Acre Brewing (Fort Worth TX). 7/24: Vol. Summer Fest (Pasadena TX). 8/15: 3rd & Lindsley (Nashville TN).

Squeezebox Bandits

6/29: The Blue Light Live (Lubbock TX). 7/31: Del Norte Tacos (Godley TX).

The Texas Gentleman

7/2: The Ride Festival (Telluride CO). 9/4: Levitt Pavilion (Arlington TX).

The Toadies

6/10: Vaden Todd Lewis (solo) at Legacy Hall (Plano TX). 8/28: Bat Fest (Austin TX).

Van Darien

6/13: Fred’s Texas Cafe (Fort Worth TX). 7/10: Parker County Peach Festival (Weatherford TX).

Vandoliers

6/24: Henry County Fair (Cambridge IL). 6/25: Summer Solstice Indie Music Fest (Online). 6/26: Bourbon Theatre (Lincoln NE). 7/25: Tulips FW.

Warrant & Firehouse

6/24: Lava Cantina (The Colony TX).

Where is your band headed? Submit info to Jennifer@fwweekly.com.