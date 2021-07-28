1.) On Sat, BENDT Distilling Co (225 S Charles St, Lewisville, 214-814-0545) is celebrating its birthday with WingDing, a Prohibition-style party. Speakeasy attire is encouraged but not required. The fun starts at 7pm with a welcome craft aperitif. Entertainment includes music by the Stefanie Pepping Sassafras Swing Set doing roaring ’20s tunes, a fortune teller (just for fun), an artist on hand for caricatures, and lots of photo ops all included in the general admission ticket price of $15. Finger food and themed cocktails will be available for purchase. VIP tickets are $75 and include an array of upgrades, including early entry at 5:30pm, appetizers, an open bar, and an engraved bottle of BENDT No 5. Reserve your tickets at BendtDistillingCo.com/Tour-Booking.

2.) Along with your typical diner breakfast items and hand-dipped ice cream, Big State Fountain Grill (100 E Irving Blvd, Irving, 214-307-5000) is known for “damn good” burgers with your choice of fries, tater tots, or (for a bit more) onion rings. But it’s the newest side item — fried okra — that has our attention. Lightly battered in-house and fried to crispy perfection, it’s a must-try and now available as an optional side with any basket. #EatYourVegetables

3.) Here in Texas, we do love our Blue Bell Ice Cream (1101 S Blue Bell Rd, Brenham, 979-836-7977). Also founded in Texas, Tom Thumb (various locations in North Texas) — the grocers that invented the “supermarket” concept — gets that about us. For a chance to win an ice cream party for 20 guests, snap a picture of your favorite Blue Bell Ice Cream treat and submit it at TomThumb.com/ILoveBlueBell.

4.) De Leon is just a short drive past Stephenville, which is a short drive past Granbury, which is a, well, you get the point. Head there Wed-Sat, Aug 4-7, for the 106th annual De Leon Peach & Melon Festival (931 E Navarro Av, De Leon, 254-893-6600). Along with the obvious availability of fruits and vegetables for purchase, there will also be a carnival, food contests (of both the eating and making variety), live entertainment (including a pageant and a tractor pull), and lots of vendor booths. Prices vary by activity. For more information, go to PeachAndMelonFestival.net.

5.) The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History (1600 Gentry St, Fort Worth, 817-255-9300) is back open, and so is its cafe. Before the pandemic, local restaurateur Joey Diomede — owner/chef at Galligaskin’s Submarines & Catering (5817 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-377-0196) — came on board at FWMSH’s restaurant space inside the museum and reopened it as Star Cafe by Galligaskin’s. The menu is very affordable and includes salads and subs for $5-7, chicken tenders for $4-8, pizza for $6-8, and snacks and sweets for $2-3. Try the food 10am-4pm Fri-Sat or 1pm-4pm Sun during your next museum visit.

6.) The stuffed bell peppers are a customer favorite at J.R. Bentley’s (406 W Abram St, Arlington, 817-261-7351), an English pub near UTA. Typically available only for dinner, the peppers have been catapulted by popular demand onto the lunch menu. With a gluten-free stuffing of seasoned ground beef, pork sausage, rice, and parmesan cheese, they are covered in marinara sauce and served with French bread and a salad. The dinner portion is $14.95, while the smaller lunch portion is $8.95.

7.) August is National Coffee Month, so to commemorate the month-long celebration, Ketel One Vodka (@KetelOneUSA) has some boozy suggestions. To make a Ketel One Marvelous Espresso Cocktail, for example, you’ll need 1.5 oz of Ketel One Vodka, 1 oz of espresso, 3/4 oz of coffee liqueur, and 1/8 oz of simple syrup. Shake all the ingredients together with ice and fine strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with three coffee beans.

8.) Muy Frio Margaritas (3613 W Vickery Blvd, Ste 109, Fort Worth, 817-238-3386) is partnering with Queso Carne (@queso.carneboxdelivery) for a class called Charcuterie With Me on Thu, Aug 5, from 6pm to 8pm. The $75 fee includes the food and supplies for class, a wooden charcuterie tray, and a drink from Muy Frio. Register at Catering.OrderSpoon.com/MuyFrio.