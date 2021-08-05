Thursday August 5, 2021

Along with roles in movies like Beverly Hills Cop, Earth Girls Are Easy, and Major Payne, to name a few, comedian Damon Wayans is most often remembered for his three seasons as a writer/co-star of the Emmy Award-winning TV series In Living Color. At 7:30pm or 9:45pm today and Fri — or 7pm or 9:30pm on Sat — Wayans is bringing his Just Sayin’ stand-up tour to the Arlington Improv (309 Curtis Mathes Way, Ste 147, Arlington, 817-635-5555). Tables for four (or eight) are $180-440 at ImprovTX.com/Arlington.

Friday August 6, 2021

At the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to America’s most renowned folk heroes and Texas law enforcement’s worst nightmares. At 8pm today, 2pm or 8pm tomorrow, or 2pm Sun, you can see Bonnie & Clyde, the Tony-nominated adventure/crime/love story about those two kids, at Casa Manana (3101 W Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-332-2272). Tickets are $25 at CasaManana.org/Attraction/Bonnie-Clyde. (This production is for mature audiences only.)

Saturday August 7, 2021

From 10am to 6pm today and 10am to 5pm on Sun, head to Stockyards Station (140 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 210-724-5386) for the Lone Star Guitar Bazaar. Dealers will be on hand to pay top dollar for your amps, guitars, and gear and to sell you — or make a trade deal for — all the new, used, and vintage musical toys that you need in your life. There will also be a live auction at 3:30pm Sun in the Stampede Room. Tickets are $10 at GuitarBazaarofTexas.com.

Sunday August 8, 2021

From 11am to 5pm, Art Tooth — an artist-run nonprofit that matches North Texas artists with Fort Worth businesses and galleries — presents the Sunday Bunch at Tulips FW (112 St. Louis Av, Fort Worth, 817-367-9798). At this free art showcase, you can purchase art from more than 20 artists and food from Chef Scotty Scott of Cook Drank Eat. For the complete list of artists, visit Facebook.com/ArtTooth/Events.

Monday August 9, 2021

Founded in Austin in 2016 during Pride Parade, Queer M.F. (i.e., Queer Music Festival) is now on tour with a series of intimate house concerts and venue performances. At 7pm, see the tour’s North Texas stop at MASS (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, 682-707-7774) featuring comedy by New Yorker Dan Frank and music by the indie duo Pls Pls Me, Small Town, and Austin songstress Sydney Wright. There is no cost to attend, but you’ll need to obtain a free ticket at Prekindle.com.

Tuesday August 10, 2021

Is summer over now? Never! Watauga Parks & Recreation wants to take you on a trip to Never-Never Land by presenting a screening of the 2003 movie Peter Pan at the Watauga Splash Pad at Capp Smith Park (800 Robin Dr, Watauga, 817-514-5828). There will be a meet and greet with a special secret guest at 7:30pm, and then the movie starts at 8:30pm. This event is free to attend, plus kids will receive a free snow cone.

Wednesday August 11, 2021

At 7pm, attend Public Paint Night at Rogers Roundhouse (1616 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth, 817-367-9348) and learn the steps to painting Summer Nights with Jana Mills, owner of A Geek and Her Brush (@AGeekandHerBrush). Tickets are $20 at Eventbrite.com. Supplies are provided.