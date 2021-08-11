Now thru Sun, Sep 5, it’s DFW Restaurant Week, which has been extended to a whole month for 2021. Participating restaurants — including 23 in Tarrant County — offer three-course prix fixe dinners for either $39 or $49, with 20% of proceeds benefiting Fort Worth-based children’s nonprofit Lena Pope. Select restaurants are also offering two-course lunches for $19. Here are eight choices, including two in Fort Worth.

1.) The first course at The Classic Café at Roanoke (504 N Oak St, Roanoke, 817-430-8185) is cream of tomato and garden basil soup, roasted garlic Caesar salad with romaine and house-made croutons, or a classic salad with organic screens, apples, spiced walnuts, and blue cheese crumbles tossed in a sherry balsamic vinaigrette. Course 2 entrees include pan-seared breast of duck with garden rosemary and cherry sauce, Asian-marinated salmon with a soy glaze, or pork jägerschnitzel with a bacon mushroom gravy. Entrées are served with braised red cabbage, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, or steamed green beans. Course 3 choices are a blueberry buttermilk pie, vanilla bean crème brûlée, or Texas sheet cake with Beth Marie’s vanilla ice cream. For info about bonus appetizers and drink specials, visit TheClassicCafe.com.

2.) At Del Frisco’s Grille (1200 E Southlake Blvd, Southlake, 817-410-3777), starter choices include the Grille salad with cherry tomatoes, carrots, butcher-cut bacon, garlic croutons, and vinaigrette dressing; a Caesar salad with parmesan, garlic croutons, and anchovy-garlic dressing; or the chef’s signature seasonal soup. Entrees include your choice of a USDA Prime steak (10 oz), lemon dill salmon, or roasted chicken with caper chimichurri. For dessert, choose between Nutella bread pudding with vanilla bean ice cream and caramel sauce; caramel pot de creme with Maldon salted caramel, butterscotch, and whipped cream; or a peanut butter bar with peanut butter mousse, graham cracker crust, and Callebaut fudge sauce. For additional starter add-ons, beverages, and entree enhancement options, visit DelFriscosGrille.com.

3.) The folks at Fire Oak Grill (114 Austin Av, Weatherford, 817-598-0400) are offering a four-course meal instead of three. For the first course, choose the soup du jour or the Fire Oak Grill salad. The second course is pork belly burnt ends with peach barbecue sauce, bacon and parmesan croquet with garlic aioli, and grilled okra with lemon oil and herbs. The choices for the third course include butter-poached salmon with arugula-lemon pesto pasta, charred tomatoes, squash, zucchini, Marcona almonds, and preserved Lemon Lomo Saltado with aji sauce; Peruvian steak and fries; or Cajun roasted bone-in chicken quarter with dirty rice, sausage, and crawfish tails, okra, and Cajun aioli. For dessert, have your choice of upside-down peach cake; blueberry-lemon buttermilk pie; or chocolate, caramel, peanut butter tart. For more information, visit FireOakGrill.com.

4.) At Fixture Kitchen & Social Lounge (401 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-708-2663), the first-course choices are a wedge salad with house-made buttermilk dressing, hickory bacon, grape tomatoes, green onions, and cheddar cheese or a steak eggroll with thinly shaved ribeye, Asian slaw, and honey-soy mayo. Second-course selections are a grilled chicken adobo with slow-cooked chicken breast, chipotle adobo sauce, sautéed julienned vegetables, and rice; a pan-seared salmon with braised farro sautéed with kale, tomato, asparagus, sweet peppers, white wine, and pickled red onions; or a filet mignon (8 oz) with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, green peppercorn demi-glace, and grilled asparagus. For dessert, have your choice of chocolate mousse chiffon cake topped with chocolate ganache and pearls or salted caramel bread pudding. For wine pairings and more info, visit FixtureFW.com.

5.) With the three-course meals, Mac’s on Main (909 S Main St, Grapevine, 817-251-6227) also offers some $8 appetizer add-ons, including Korean mandu beef and vegetable dumplings, smoked trout dip, ahi tuna poke, and avocado pea shoots. For the first course, have your choice of Mac’s house salad with mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, and house vinaigrette; the summer salad with locally sourced watermelon, field greens, spiced pecans, goat cheese, balsamic reduction, and champagne vinaigrette; or seafood filé gumbo. Second-course choices include slow-roasted prime rib (12 oz) with baked potato, basil mash, or brown quinoa rice; a charbroiled Oscar filet topped with lump crabmeat and béarnaise, served on a bed of asparagus with baked potato or steak fries; a New York strip with baked potato or steak fries; grilled sea bass topped with citrus beurre blanc and served with grilled seasonal vegetables; or a blackened snapper with crawfish etouffée served over a bed of white rice. For dessert, choices include Haute Sweets patisserie chocolate flourless cake; apple galette with Henry’s cinnamon ice cream; or key lime pie. For more info, visit MacSteak.com.

6.) From Wed, Aug 18, thru Sat, Aug 28, during dinner is when Restaurant506 at The Sanford House (506 N Center St, Arlington, 817-801-5541) will serve its DFW Restaurant Week offerings. First-course options include chicken poblano chowder with roasted poblano cream, shredded chicken, corn, and chive oil; blackened ahi tuna with mangos and a soy glaze; or baby greens and strawberry salad with feta cheese and candied pecans. Entrees include panko-crusted pork Milanese with Yukon mashed potatoes, lemon asparagus, and shallot cream sauce; pan-seared rainbow trout with parmesan polenta, crisp haricot vert, and blood-orange Beurre blanc; or brown butter and thyme chicken breast with mushroom risotto, roasted baby carrots, and thyme jus. For dessert, have your choice of banana fosters crème brulee with caramelized bananas and whipped crème; apple pie a la mode with house-made vanilla ice cream; or a raspberry cream tart with vanilla bean curd and fresh raspberries. For more info, visit TheSandfordHouse.com.

7.) For one of the best deals of DFW Restaurant week, head to Wicked Butcher (513 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-601-4621). First-course choices include hamachi crudo with Thai chile and orange ponzu; steak tartare with chili oil, parmesan cheese, green onions, capers, and Yukon gold potato chips; chilled pea soup with curry crab and Granny Smith apples; marinated beet salad with herbed goat cheese, chive oil, and toasted cashews; or Wicked Eggs with parm tuile, paprika, quinoa, and pickled red onion. Second-course options include ginger miso white soy swordfish with basmati rice, cashews, and curry nage; a Berkshire pork chop with apple compote and a five-onion mélange; wasabi furikake-crusted ahi tuna with porcinis, basmati stir fry, and wasabi sauce; herb asparagus risotto with Parmigiano Reggiano, vegetable broth, herb puree, and cress; or surf and turf with grilled shrimp, Pommes puree, herb butter, and asparagus spears. For the third course, choose a Wicked Sundae with caramel corn, brownie chunk, chocolate ice cream, pecans, caramel, whipped cream, and cherries; a chocolate tart with dark ganache and hazelnut crust; black cherry cheesecake with a cornflake crumble; or a cheese board with three cheeses, fig jam, and pecan praline. For wine pairings, visit WickedButcher.com.

8.) Along with the dinner selections below, Next Bistro (5003 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville, 682-325-4046) also offers a lunch menu for DFW Restaurant Week. For the first course at dinner, have your choice of burnt pork belly bites with a bourbon glaze served with honey mustard, fig, and sriracha; a watermelon salad with feta cheese, cucumbers, red onion, fresh mint, arugula lettuce, and champagne vinaigrette; or Next’s soup of the day. Dinner entree choices include sous-vide duck a l’orange; slow-braised lamb osso bucco; New Zealand free-range chargrilled lamb chops with mint jalapeno jelly sauce; flatiron Angus steak; or the fresh fish of the day. For dessert, there will be a featured souffle. To see the lunch options, visit NextBistroTX.com.

For a complete list of participating restaurants, visit DFWRestaurantWeek.com.