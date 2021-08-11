While other home and garden shows have graced us with their presence in the spring and fall, there’s a new show in town this weekend. The producers, Show Technologies, believe top-name celebrities, engaging educational seminars, and high-quality exhibits will make the inaugural Fort Worth Fall Home & Garden Show stand out from the rest.

More than 200 exhibitors and experts will bring the latest home, garden, and lifestyle ideas to the Will Rogers Memorial Center (3401 W Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-392-7469) Fri-Sun. Vendors include professional builders, contractors, energy companies, gardeners, landscapers, remodelers, and roofers. Shopping opportunities include ideas for bedding, kitchen and bath, outdoor living, windows, and yard art, plus gourmet treats for pets and items for kids.

Speaking of kids, yours will undoubtedly enjoy the live demonstrations of Texas birds of prey by the Blackland Prairie Raptor Center (1625 Brockdale Park Rd, Allen, 469-964-9696). There will also be activities and interactive crafts throughout the building this weekend.

From educational seminars led by home and garden experts to local companies and contractors showcasing traditional and trending products and techniques, attendees may find inspiration, solutions, and exclusive deals for home improvement and outdoor projects.

Featured guests include “Dirt Doctor” Howard Garrett, who will speak about landscaping, organic gardening, pest control, and yard restoration, and the Tarrant County Master Gardener Association will be on hand to advise on caring for local soil and the best plants to grow in our area.

The Fort Worth Fall Home & Garden Show takes place 2pm-6pm Fri, 10am-6pm Sat, and 11am-5pm Sun. Admission is free — no tickets or pre-registration needed — but you will need $10 cash to park. For more information, visit ShowTechnology.com.