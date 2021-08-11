Thursday August 12, 2021

BRIT, the Botanical Research Institute of Texas (1700 University Dr, Fort Worth, 817- 332-4441), is hosting a water conservation seminar presented by Fort Worth Water. From 6pm to 9pm, attend It’s Hot Outside: Made for the Shade in person or virtually at Facebook.com/BRITorg. This free seminar taught by local and regional experts will cover conservation programs, gardening and landscaping tips, and watering requirements, plus — most importantly — saving money on your water bill.

Friday August 13, 2021

Friday the 13th events weren’t uncommon at tattoo shops before the pandemic, and now from noon to midnight, Ink817 Tattoo Co. (204 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 682-204-0696) is hosting its first since the lockdown. With four piercers available, the piercing specials are $13 for basics and $33 for advanced. As for tattoos, the event special is 50% off. Eight artists will be on hand offering $120-400 tattoos for $60-200. The shop is not taking appointments. This event is strictly first-come-first-served. For the list of artists, visit Facebook.com/Ink817.

Saturday August 14, 2021

From 10am to 5pm, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History (1600 Gendy St, Fort Worth, 817-255-9300) will demonstrate some new experiential technologies at Infinity Festival inside the museum’s Innovation Studio. Learn about next-generation holograms, virtual reality, and immersive environments. The Fort Worth ISD STEAM Van will also visit the museum and will be parked in the circle drive. This event is included in the regular museum admission price, which is $12-16 at the door.

Sunday August 15, 2021

The Grand Berry Theater (2712 Weisenberger St, Fort Worth, @TheGrandBerryTheaterFTW) is offering a free screening of the critically acclaimed film I Carry You with Me (Te Llevo Conmigo) at 3pm. This decades-spanning romance begins in Mexico between an aspiring chef and a teacher, whose lives restart in incredible ways as societal pressure propels the couple to embark on a treacherous journey to New York City with dreams, hopes, and memories in tow. Sponsored by MPACT DFW (514 Pennsylvania Av, Fort Worth, 817-709-5960), a nonprofit social group for young gay/bi men of color, this event will also include free popcorn and drinks plus access to immigration resources and more.

Monday August 16, 2021

Are you looking for a career change? Schneider National Inc. — the transportation giant with several facilities in North Texas — hosts a truck driving recruitment event from noon to 2pm at Sleep Inn & Suites (6050 Old Denton Rd, Fort Worth, 817-232-9999). Along with experienced truck drivers and recent driving school graduates, Schneider wants to answer questions for those just starting on their CDL journey. This event is free to attend, but pre-registration is advised. To RSVP, visit SchneiderJobs.com.

Tuesday August 17, 2021

In celebration of its 43rd season, which begins on Thu, Oct 7, Stage West (821 Vickery Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-784-9378) is offering buy-one-get-one-free tickets thru 5pm. Both tickets must be to the same show. This season’s productions include JQA, Scrooge in Rouge, Church & State, On the Exhale, Witch, Into the Breeches, and Between Riverside & Crazy. To take advantage of the offer, use code BOGO21 when calling the box office or visiting StageWest.org.

Wednesday August 18, 2021

Today is National Fajita Day, and as such, we suggest you try Dos Molina’s Mexican Restaurant (404 NW 25th St, Fort Worth, 817-626-9394), our Best Of 2019 Critic’s Choice winner for Best Bargain Tex-Mex. Several of our newsroom staffers eat at this restaurant regularly and refer to it as “The Trough” because of its ample portions. Even the weekday lunch special is huge despite being less than $7. The guacamole tostadas are a favorite, along with the fajitas. The service is always fast and friendly. We also suggest that you start making your grub choices for Best Of 2021, as the ballot is now live. Hint, hint.