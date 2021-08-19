Thursday August 19, 2021

Tickets for Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience went on sale long before the venue was announced. I was suspicious. But now that this 360-degree digital exhibition exploring the Dutch artist’s life, his works, and (supposedly) his secrets starts today at Globe Life Park (1090 Ballpark Way, Arlington, 817-533-1972), I’m all in. Enjoy this atmospheric light and sound show 10am-8pm Mon-Fri thru Sun, Nov 28. (On holidays, the hours will be 9am-9pm.) Tickets are $19-54.80 at VanGoghExpo.com.

Friday August 20, 2021

Are you familiar with glam-metal rockers SteelHeart? Along with hearing them on the soundtrack to the film Rock Star starring Mark Wahlberg and Jennifer Aniston or their 1991 one-hit-wonder track “I’ll Never Let You Go” in heavy rotation on commercial radio, you may also have seen a story in the news about a very painful stage nosedive taken by singer Miljenko Matijevic when they opened for Slaughter in Colorado on Halloween of 1992. (Ouch. You should google that.) Currently, the band has launched a 30th-anniversary tour and will be playing at 9pm at the Glass Cactus at the Gaylord Texan Hotel (1501 Gaylord Trl, Grapevine, 817-778-2805). In-person tickets are $10 at Tickets.GaylordTexan.com. The band will also be livestreaming its show for $19.99 at SteelHeart.com.

Saturday August 21, 2021

It’s Sing-Along Saturday at the Palace Theatre inside the Palace Arts Center (300 S Main St, Grapevine, 817-410-3100) at 4pm during the PG-13 movie Mamma Mia and at 7:30pm during PG-rated film Grease. The story of a bride-to-be trying to find her birth father, Mamma Mia is told through hit songs by ABBA. Made in the ’70s, Grease is the story of good-girl Sandy and greaser Danny who fall in love over a summer in the 1950s and then come fall, they discover they are attending the same high school. Will they be able to rekindle their romance? (Spoiler alert: Yes. The answer is yes.) Tickets are $10 for both movies or $6 each at Tickets.GrapevineTicketLine.com/Event/Sing-a-Long-Saturday. Those who come in character will receive a complimentary small popcorn.

Sunday August 22, 2021

From Fri to Sun, celebrate anime at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215). Screenings will be held in the auditorium. Tickets are $7-10 at TheModern.org/Films, where you can also find the complete list of films being screened. At 2pm, see the final film of the series, Ride Your Wave, the bittersweet 2019 rom-com by filmmaker Masaaki Yuasa in which a college student/surfer falls in love with a young local firefighter. When Minato drowns in a surfing accident, Hinako’s life is shattered until Minato’s ghost returns to her, but with a catch: He can appear to her only in water. Bit by bit, with the help of Minato’s spirit, Hinako begins to move on to learn she can still ride her own wave. Special guest speaker Dr. Marc Hairston, professor of science at the University of Texas at Dallas, will introduce and discuss the film.

Monday August 23, 2021

From 7pm to 11pm today — and every Monday moving forward — head to Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, Fort Worth, 817-367-9798) for Soul’d Out Mondays. This curated jam session/residency by Gino “LockJohnson” Iglehart will feature one guest artist per week performing with the house band — today’s event features local R&B/neosoul/soul musician Taylor Pace — followed by an open soul jam session. Iglehart is a music industry veteran best known for his work with Erykah Badu and being an accomplished musician in his own right. He refers to these sessions as a “musical sandbox” to curate his favorite acts and champion emerging artists.

Tuesday August 24, 2021

11am-5pm Tue-Fri thru Sat, Sep 25, visit the Annex Gallery at Rose Marine Theater (1440 N Main St, Fort Worth, 817-624-8333) to view Agridulce featuring works by Sheryl Ananya and Fogolmam Sincs with works by Erika Nina Suarez. Anaya is a Puerto Rican artist and educator based in Fort Worth who examines the disconnect and detachment from place and home through a series of collected images. Suarez is a visual artist currently residing in Fort Worth exploring generational connections, multicultural upbringing, and identity by revisiting decades of family photos. For tickets, go to ArtesDeLaRosa.org, click “buy tickets,” and make a donation of any amount.

Wednesday August 25, 2021

While I do occasionally read the Star-T articles, I pick it up on the weekends expressly for the inserts of manufacturers’ coupons and grocery stores’ circulars. From 1pm to 7pm, attend a Free Coupon Webinar hosted by coupon expert Jen Morris, who will show you secrets and techniques for using these coupons to cut your grocery bill in half and save hundreds of dollars. Attendees will also receive the Budget Master, a pro tool for mastering your household budget. Register to attend at FtForth.SuperSaverClass.com.