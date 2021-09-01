1.) At 9pm Sun, head to Curfew Bar (350 W 5th St, Fort Worth, 817-728-7534) for the Labor Day Black & White Party. Admission is free. Black and white attire is not required but following COVID-19 guidelines is. There will be entertainment by Gregory Harrington and DJ Trikky The BombRadio. For food and drink special announcements, follow the club at Facebook.com/SpeakEasyFortWorth.

2.) One of the biggest car shows of the summer is 6:30pm-9:30pm Sun at Fat Daddy’s Sports & Spirits (781 W Debbie Ln, Mansfield, 817-453-0188). Admission to the Labor Day Weekend Car Show is free for spectators, and there will be food and drink specials available. To enter a car, visit SHClassicVintageCarClub.com. Preregistration is $20 and day-of-show registration is $25. Trophy categories include classic cars and trucks, modern vehicles, motorcycles, uniques, square bodies, and street rods.

3.) Hang loose at the Labor Day Weekend Luau 2pm-10pm Sun at the Box Garden at Legacy Food Hall (7800 Windrose Av, Plano, 972-846-4255). Enjoy live hula and fire dancers, a limbo contest, and a traditional Kalua pig roast with live music by Jimmy Buffet tribute act Buffett Beach and Kenny Chesney tribute band Barefoot Nation. Tickets are $15-60 per person and $250-300 for group table seating for six to nine guests on Eventbrite.com. For ticket details, drink specials, and dinner add-on options, visit Facebook.com/LegacyFoodHall.

4.) The Omni Las Colinas invites guests to enjoy one last hurrah at the Life at the Lakehouse Outdoor Labor Day Weekend Party 11am-8pm Sun at The Lakehouse Waterfront Lounge (221 Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, 972-556-0800). Live entertainment will be provided by DJ SC and Party Machine. Cocktails and fresh-off-the-grill menu items will be available for purchase. There is no cost for entry, but if you want to be poolside, you’ll need to purchase a $25 per person resort day pass at ResortPass.com/Hotels/Omni-Las-Colinas-Hotel.

5.) From 3pm to 8pm Sat, Seven Lounge (3017 W 7th St, Ste 500, Fort Worth, 817-881-1843) hosts Day Trippin Rooftop Party featuring DJ Twisted E and DJ Reese. A “trendy/stylish/sexy” dress code is requested, and no athletic attire will be permitted. Admission is free before 4pm, and tickets and table reservations are $10-200 at DayTrippin2021.Eventbrite.com.

6.) For a post-weekend celebration held on the actual federal holiday, head to Social House (840 Currie St, Fort Worth, 817-820-1510) for Labor Day Brunch 11am-4pm Mon. Reservations can be made at https://bit.ly/SocialHouseFW. For brunch prices and menu items, visit SocialHouseFortWorth.com and click on the word “menu.”

7.) If cigars and old-school R&B are your thing, head to Southfork Ranch (3700 Hogge Dr, Parker, 972-442-7800) 3:30pm-11pm Sat for the Garchella Cigar Music Festival featuring Tony! Toni! Tone! with Cupid, Don Diego, Front Cover Band, Go DJ Batman, Keke Wyatt, and Ro James, with comedian D. Elli$ as the host. This outdoor event will include a bar for purchasing drinks, food vendors, and retail shopping vendors, plus contests and giveaways with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the America Helping Veterans organization. Tickets are $44-70 at Garchella.com.

8.) From 11am to 6pm Sun, head to Wild Acre Brewing Company (1734 E El Paso St, Ste 190, Fort Worth, 817-882-9453) for the Pre-Labor Day Luau in the beer garden with live music by The Roomsounds starting at 3pm. The kitchen will be serving its usual burritos, burrito bowls, nachos, and tacos, plus a few surprises. This event is free to attend. Just bring your beer (and food) money!