With everything else going on surrounding the start of school — like vaccines, tuition, and books — decorating dorm spaces may have been the last thing on your mind. Well, the time is now. Here are a few ideas.

If #GoFrogs is a normal part of your hashtag life, you may want to check out your local Goodwill North Central Texas store. With locations from Arlington to White Settlement and all points in between, the stores under the North Central Texas umbrella have a new goods section in every store. (Not familiar with that name? Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth recently rebranded.)

Before a recent festival at Haltom Theater (5601 E Belknap St, Haltom City, 682-250-5678) with Ripper Owen — yes, you missed a great show — I popped into the Goodwill around the corner (3147 Denton Hwy, Haltom City, 817-831-4949). Along with candle holders and kitchen implements, I found some TCU-themed home goods in the new section. For $14.95 and $10 respectively, I spotted a 46-by-62-inch embroidered collegiate quilt and throw pillow. Both items have a purple base with the letters TCU in white. Quantities are limited, so head to Goodwill now. (Why are you still here?)

Regardless of which school you are attending, finding ways to minimize clutter while adding a splash of color to your space is a good idea. Goodwill has no shortage of office supplies and storage cubes for the perfect solutions to clutter and various materials for repurposing (#DIY). Texas Wesleyan student Hope Allison recently decorated her dorm for less than $100. See her video at GoodwillNorthCentralTexas.org/Decorate-A-Dorm-Throwback.

Another excellent source for collegiate decorating supplies is Half Price Books. With 14 locations in North Texas, including two in Fort Worth (475 Sherry Ln, 817-732-4111 and 5417 S Hulen St, 817-294-1166), Half Price stocks an array of vinyl albums, posters, and pop-culture collectibles, plus coffee-table books and encyclopedia sets. Every day thru Sun, go to HalfPriceBooks.com and participate in the Dorm Decor Giveaway, in which you can win a $25 gift card and a large, wooden crate crafted by the HPB Woodshoppe.