Colloquially known by the acronym PAC, Preservation Is the Art of the City holds a juried show — and sale of paintings — by local artists during Fort Worth’s annual Gallery Week. The artists selected by Historic Fort Worth, Inc. (1110 Penn St, 817-336-2344) will be celebrated at 6:30pm Thu at Party with the Artists. Tickets are $150 per person and include hors d’oeuvres and spirits.

Then on Fri from 9am to 6pm and 2pm-9pm Sat, the public is invited to attend PAC’s official Gallery Night celebration for free. More than 200 works of art from 60 artists will be on display and available for purchase. Scott Winterrowed, director of the Sid Richardson Museum (309 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-332-6554), will select the 2021 artist award winners.

This year, both PAC events are being held at First on 7th, the mid-century modern office building at 500 West 7th St, to celebrate the connection between art and architecture. The location is apropos for such an endeavor. The building is known for its sculpture on the 7th Street Plaza side of the property. Made by artist Isamu Noguchi, it is a real architectural work of art in and of itself.

PAC’s 2021 honorees are Paula Tyler and her husband Ron Tyler, both PhDs. Paula is the program director for the Fort Worth Public Library Foundation (@FWPLF), where she implements the college application program known as LaunchPad. Ron is an author and the former director of the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-1933).

This year’s featured artist is Fort Worth transplant Cindi Holt, whose works are held in many private collections and showcased in the George W. Bush Presidential Center (2943 SMU Blvd, Dallas, 214-200-4300). Born in California in 1952, Holt graduated from California State University with a degree in speech communications. After moving to Fort Worth in the 1970s, she began painting in the mid 1980s. Holt was encouraged not to take art courses due to her natural talent. For reservations, call 817-336-2344 or email Info@HistoricFortWorth.org.