Thursday September 16

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Artes de la Rosa proudly presents An Evening with Carlos Santos 6-9pm at Rose Marine Theater (1440 N Main St, Fort Worth, 817-624-8333). Hailing from Puerto Rico, Santos is an actor/comedian best known for playing Chris Morales in the Netflix original series Gentefied. Along with a screening of an episode, attendees will be a part of a one-on-one conversation with Santos. Attendance is free, but RSVP is required thru Facebook.com/ViveADLR/Events.

Friday September 17

From 8pm to midnight Wed-Sat, head to Arlington’s newest venue, BlackBox 215 (215 E Front St, @Blackbox215), for the International Pop Overthrow. Each evening, IPO features artists from Arlington and beyond, including this evening’s lineup of John Dufilho of The Deathray Davies with The Hungry Onions, The Instant Losers, The Pengwins, and more. Another stand-out night is Saturday with SpyderPop artists Danny Wilkerson with Lannie Flowers Band, John Stevens, and The Used Electrics. Admission to each show is $5 at the door. For the complete list of artists, see the event page at Facebook.com/DavidBash.IPO4Ever.

Saturday September 18

Every half hour from 10am to 3pm, time slots are available to attend the Wedgwood Parade of Homes 2021 presented by the Wedgwood Historical Association. Experience the mid-century architecture, automobiles, clothing styles, and furniture of the 1950s and 1960s, plus hear live vintage music while touring four homes in this historic neighborhood in southwest Fort Worth. Interior tickets are $20, while exterior tour tickets are $10. For more info and to pre-order tickets, visit WedgwoodHistoricalAssociation.org.

Sunday September 19

From 1pm to 5pm, head to Shwe Phone Pwint Dhamma Center (200 Williams Rd, Fort Worth, 469-321-2992) for the next Myanmar Ethnic Community Food Fair and fundraising event. Food tickets are $5, and raffle tickets are $10 per entry at doors. Along with food and music, there will be a chinlone tournament. (Also known as “caneball,” chinlone is the national sport of Myanmar/Burma). For more information, visit Facebook.com/DFWMyanmarEthnicCommunity.

Monday September 20

From 7pm to 9pm, Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe (401 Bryan Av, Ste 117, Fort Worth, 817-708-2739) hosts its first Oktoberfest Beer Dinner of the season. Five German-style courses — including kasespatzle, currywurst, hirschruncken met schoko, schnitzel, and schwarzalder kirschtorte — will be paired with five Funky Picnic beers. Tickets are $55-75 at BuyTickets.at/FunkyPicnicBrewryCafe/564094 thru 5pm Fri. (For more Oktoberfest happenings, flip back to this week’s ATE DAY8 A WEEK column in Eats & Drinks.)

Tuesday September 21

If you’re stoked for #PumkinSpiceSeason and would like to learn a bit of calligraphy, we have the event for you. From 6:30pm to 8pm, join Sip & Script — a company of calligraphers specializing in calligraphy/lettering classes — at Grand Cru Wine Bar (1257 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-923-1717) for Modern Calligraphy & Pumpkin Lettering. Tickets are $65 per person at SipeandScript.com and come with a beginner’s calligraphy kit, practice materials to write on, and a mini pumpkin to decorate. Everything is yours to keep at the end of the night.

Wednesday September 22

