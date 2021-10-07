Thursday October 7, 2021

From 6pm to 8pm, enjoy an evening of cocktails and bites from Best Of 2021 winner B&B Butchers (5212 Marathon Av, Fort Worth, 817-737-5212) while previewing the latest designs in fashion and home decor from the retailers at the Shops at Clearfork (5188 Monahans Av, Fort Worth, 817-985-3773). Sip & Style is an outdoor event at the parking lot at Edwards Ranch Rd and Chisholm Trail Pkwy. There is no cost to attend, but reservations are requested at 817-632-8100 x1103.

Friday October 8, 2021

At 2pm Fri-Sat or noon Sun, visit Cowtown Coliseum (121 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 817-625-1025) in the Stockyards for the American Paint Horse Association’s inaugural Vaquero Gathering. The three performances will pay homage to the vaquero and showcase the culture, history, and horsemanship of the early Texas cowboys and charros days. Tickets are $17.50-40 at VaqueroGathering.com.

Saturday October 9, 2021

From 11am to 5pm, head to the Race Street Rollick. The monthly pop-up market features handmade goods from 25 vendors, a pumpkin patch with activities for the kids, and live music. The block is, well, blocked off for the event, but parking is free along Plumwood and in the parking lot behind The Post at River East (2925 Race St, Fort Worth, 817-945-8890). There is no cost to attend. Just bring your dining/drinking/shopping dollars.

Sunday October 10, 2021

Raised Right Men — the classic country band from Denton — are performing a free show 2-4pm at the newish Sidesaddle Saloon in Mule Alley (122 E Exchange Av, Ste 240, 817-862-7952). While drinking cocktails and enjoying the tunes, munch on items from the Texas Tapas menu, including bacon-cheddar-chive biscuits, housemade beef jerky, Gulf shrimp and grits, and more. For more information and menu prices, visit Sidesaddle-Saloon.com.

Monday October 11, 2021

Once a month, the Center for Transforming Lives (512 W 4th St, 817-332-6191) hosts a Tenant Empowerment Seminar. This month’s topic is the pandemic. From 6:30pm to 7:30pm, experts will provide information about the landlord and tenant issues centered on health, safety, and rights related to COVID-19. Please have a copy of your lease and any other documents related to your questions or concerns on hand to participate most effectively. There is no charge to attend, but pre-registration is required at Bit.ly/2WVkzp3.

Tuesday October 12, 2021

At 6pm, head to Artes de la Rosa Cultural Center for the Arts at the Rose Marine Theater (1440 N Main St, 817-624-8333) for a screening of American Exile followed by an artist talk with director/producer/writer John J. Valadez. In the film, characters Valente and Manuel Valenzuela volunteered and fought in Vietnam and returned decorated and disabled. Fifty years later, they — like thousands of other veterans — are being deported, so they put their uniforms back on for one last fight: to bring those exiled veterans and their families back home to the country for which they nearly died. American Exile will receive a national primetime broadcast on PBS later this fall. The screening is free, but a suggested donation of $5 can be made at the door.

Wednesday October 13, 2021

From 6pm to 9pm, head to the Will Rogers Memorial Center (3401 W Lancaster Av, 817-392-7469) for Boots & Bowties, the annual preview party for the Christmas in Cowtown Holiday Market presented by the Junior League of Fort Worth. Get early access to the 15th annual holiday event while enjoying tastings from local restaurants, cocktails, and valet parking. Event tickets are presale only. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Event tickets are $15-100 on Eventbrite.com.