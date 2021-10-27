Thursday October 28, 2021

At 7:30pm, see a screening of Tim Burton’s 1988 dark comedy Beetlejuice on the lawn of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-840-2170). While optional, costumes that are family-friendly and non-obstructive — and with no props that could be mistaken for weapons — are encouraged. A cash bar will be available, and Cafe Modern will be selling noshes, including apple cider beignets, mulled hot cider, house-made pan de muerto with cheese and sausage, and pretzels with local IPA beer cheese. Admission is $15 for non-members or free for members. Call to join.

Friday October 29, 2021

At 8pm, you can do the Time Warp again at a screening of the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Lewisville Grand Theater (100 N Charles St, 972-219-8446). As the film is rated R, ticket holders under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian who is 21 or older. Tickets are $10. Prop kits are available for purchase for $10. Tickets and prop kits are available at LewisvilleGrand.com/Tix.

Saturday October 30, 2021

The duck is back! From 10am to 7pm, Trinity River Duck Pond (2278 River Drive, 817-392-5700) hosts the rescheduled #KindnessDuck Party featuring a kids’ play area, drinks, food trucks, vendors, and, of course, the world’s largest rubber duck. There is no cost to attend. For more info, visit KindnessDuck.com.

Sunday October 31, 2021 With today being Halloween, how can we choose just one event to highlight? We can’t. Here are our Top 5 picks. Costumes are encouraged at each. 1.) From 11am to 2pm, head to the Black Bazaar at Cravens Park (400 Cravens Park Dr, Arlington, 469-431-1911). This free fall festival features art installations, candy, food, games, and vendors. For more information, visit Facebook.com/BlackBazaar.SB. 2.) From noon to 2pm, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History (1600 Gendy St, 817-255-9300) hosts its annual Ick or Treat event. Explore the museum and complete a scavenger hunt to win some awesome treats and have wicked fun with Halloween-themed crafts and activities. (Note: Costume masks may not cover the eyes.) Participation is included with museum admission of $12-16 at the doors. 3.) At 7pm, head to the Here Come the Mummies Halloween Party at Lava Cantina (5805 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, 214-618-6893). Tickets are $15-100, and, honestly, I can’t describe this event any better than its promoter already did. “Cursed after deflowering a great pharaoh’s daughter, HCTM has been delivering their brand of terrifying funk from beyond the grave since the year 2000 A.D. While HCTM’s lyrics leave little to the imagination, their wraps have been the topic of much speculation. Some say they are reincarnated Grammy-winning studio musicians. Theories abound!” 4.) Are you feeling murderous? The Post at River East (2925 Race St, 817-945-8890) is the place to be. From 8pm to 11pm, enjoy an evening of songs about murder and other creepy stuff at Murder Songs at The Post featuring Jacob Furr, Jerry Reynolds, Jerry Abrams, and more. All ages are welcome. Seating is first-come, first-served. Tickets are $8 on Eventbrite.com. 5.) In partnership with the Outre Dance Project — a troupe in which the musicians perform live onstage with the dancers — The Texas Theatre (231 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, 214-948-1546) is hosting a screening of Beetlejuice with a live ballet pre-show. The ballet performance is at 8pm, and then the movie starts at 8:30pm. Tickets are $17 at Prekindle.com.

Monday November 1, 2021

From 11am to 12:30pm or from 6:30pm to 9pm, attend Make & Take: Decorate Sugar Skulls for Day of the Dead at Central Market (4651 W Fwy, 817-989-4700), a class where you’ll learn how to make sugar skulls using royal icing. Mexican hot chocolate and churros will be served. You will take home three different sizes of sugar skulls that you decorated yourself at the end of the class. This event is for ages 13 and up. (Children 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.) Tickets are $50 per person on Eventbrite.com.

Tuesday November 2, 2021

If you are interested in celebrating Dia de Los Muertos in the traditional sense, check out our Big Ticket column this week (see: pg. 14). For those who want to honor the holiday sans the religious aspects, Secular Dia de Los Muertos may be for you. This zoom event starts at 5:45pm and will include many Hispanic traditions and rituals that have been redesigned to celebrate the lives of those who have passed, their legacies, and their cultural heritage. For Zoom instructions, visit the events page at Facebook.com/AmericanAtheists.

Wednesday November 3, 2021

Today and Thu, Nov 4, at 7:30pm; Fri, Nov 5, and Sat, Nov 6, at 8pm; or Sun, Nov 7, at 2pm, see Smokey Joe’s Cafe, featuring the music of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller — the writers of hits like “Jailhouse Rock” and “Stand by Me” — at Casa Manana (3101 W Lancaster Av, 817-332-2272). “In an idealized ’50s setting, classic themes of love won, lost, and imagined blend with hilarious set pieces and slice-of-life emotions, sending the audience on a trip down Nostalgia Lane.” The show is suitable for most audiences. Tickets start at $29 at CasaManana.org.