ARLINGTON

Arlington Music Hall

224 N Center, 817-226-4400

ArlingtonMusicHall.net

THU 11/4: The Association, Larry Carlton. FRI 11/5: Vicki Lawrence & Mama: A Two Women Show. SAT 11/6: Steve Tyrell. THU 11/11: The Marshall Tucker Band. FRI 11/12: Sara Evans. SAT 11/20: Alex Miller, Karla Bonoff.

Mavericks Bar & Grill

601 E Main, 817-548-1442

MavericksBarAndGrill.com

FRI 11/5: Pigweed, Transient. SAT 11/6: The Regimes. FRI 11/12: Shotgun Sally, Sydney Harte, Scary Cherry & The Bang Bangs. SAT 11/13: Douglas Woodlane, Crimson Skyline, Mayday, 5th Sun. FRI 11/19: All Gas No Brakes. SAT 11/20: Bloodlines, Light The Fire. SAT 11/27: Heart of Music.

BURLESON

Oscar’s Bar & Grill

1581 SW Wilshire, 817-447-7232

OscarsBurleson.com

SUNDAYS: Karaoke w/KJ Karen (Best Karaoke Night , Best Of 2021). FRI 11/5: Sunset Strip. SAT 11/6: Barefoot Nation (Tribute to Kenny Chesney). FRI 11/12: The Seven 6. SAT 11/13: Radio Kaos. FRI 11/19: Def Leggend ((Tribute to Def Leppard). SAT 11/20: Far Beyond Drunk & Kill’em All (Tributes to Pantera & Metallica). SAT 11/27: Buffett Beach (Tribute to Jimmy Buffett).

THE COLONY

Lava Cantina

5805 Grandscape Blvd, 214-618-6893

LavaCantina.com

WED 11/3: Raised Right Men (free show). THU 11/4: Creed Fisher. FRI 11/5: Still Standing (Tribute to Elton John). SAT 11/6: Larger Than Life (Ultimate Boy Band Tribute). WED 11/10: Rockaholics (free show). THU 11/11: Hayden Haddock, Steve Wariner. FRI 11/12: Texas Flood (Tribute to SRV), Texas Bluesmen (Tribute to The Blues Brothers). SAT 11/13: The Spazmatics. WED 11/17: Forever Hendrix. THU 11/18: Michael Grimm (America’s Got Talent). FRI 11/19: Grungefest w/Chris Cornell Experience, Pearl Gem, Man in the Box. SAT 11/20: Guns 4 Roses, Walk This Way.

DALLAS

Reno’s Chop Shop

210 N Crowdus St

RenosChopShop.com

FRI 11/5: Astringency, The Sound That Ends Creation. SAT 11/13: Live Decimation. SAT 11/20: Empty Shell, Coprolalia, Transcendent Reticulum, Escalation Of A Genocide, Comorbidity. FRI 11/26: Black Friday Show w/A Tragedy At Hand, 3OOOPSI, Post Profit.

Three Links

2704 Elm St, 214-484-6011

ThreeLinksDeepEllum.com

THU 11/4: Eddie Pepitone, JT Habersaat, The McCuewans. FRI 11/5: The Casualties, Pinata Protest, 1984!, Hard Detox. SAT 11/6: Los Skarnales w/ Fea, Revolucion Oi, The Lockdowns. SUN 11/7: Daikaiju Attacks!, The Bobby Lees, American S#!t Storm. TUE 11/9: Militarie Gun. THU 11/11: Purple Room. FRI 11/12: Dezorah, Cayuga All-Stars, Psychic Love Child, Flight By Nothing. SAT 11/13: I Fight Dragons. SUN 11/14: Living Dead Queers. WED 11/17: Katie Pruitt. THU 11/18: Bodysnatcher. FRI 11/19: The Dirty Shirts, King Clam, Phantomelo. SAT 11/20: The Potato Pirates, Dog Company, Dead 77, Josh Langford Music (Starving Wolves). SUN 11/21: From Parts Unknown, Bullet Machine. THU 11/25: Midnight Brawl II: DJ Edgar Blue vs DJ MJ. FRI 11/26: Off With Their Heads, Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota. SUN 11/28: Calculated Chaos, Hard Detox, Corkscrew Nosedive.

Trees Dallas

2709 Elm St, 214-741-1122

TreesDallas.com

THU 11/4: Genitorturers, Narcotic Wasteland, Love Sick Drug. SAT 11/6: Olivia O’Brien. FRI 11/12: Tokyo Police Club. SAT 11/13: Teenage Bottlerocket, The Last Gang, Tightwire. FRI 11/19: Westside Boogie. SUN 11/21: Wizard Fest (Harry Potter Party). MON 11/22: Swallow the Sun. WED 11/24: KCAMP. SAT 11/27: Toys for Tots w/Drowning Pool. SUN 11/27: November to Remember w/Westside Gunn, Smoke DZA.

FORT WORTH

Billy Bob’s Texas

2520 Rodeo Plaza, 817-624-7117

BillyBobsTexas.com

FRI 11/5: Robert Cray. SAT 11/6: Jon Langston. SUN 11/7: Aaron Lewis (Acoustic). FRI 11/12: Jon Wolfe. SAT 11/13: La Mafia. THU 11/18: Nelly w/Blanco Brown, Harper Grace. FRI 11/19: Riley Green. SAT 11/20: Tracy Byrd. WED 11/24: Pecos & The Rooftops. FRI 11/26: Zach Bryan. SAT 11/27: Danielle Nicole. SAT 11/27: Granger Smith ft. Earl Dibbles Jr.

Lola’s Trailerpark

2735 W 5th St, 817-759-9100

LolasFW.com

THURSDAYS: Blues Jam w/Holland K Smith & Playtown. TUE 11/9: Listening & Libations ft. Riverside by Guthrie Kennard. TUE 11/16: Listening & Libations ft. Living Room by John Stevens. SAT 11/20: Paul Renna (afternoon show), then Lucha Brutál Presents: Make It A Double (pm show).

Main at Southside

1002 S Main St, 682-707-7774

MASSFW.com

WED 11/3: Carey Wolff. THU 11/4: Massive Karaoke. FRI 11/5: The Unlikely Candidates, Jane Leo, The Dirty Shirts. SAT 11/6: Catamaran, Celestial L’amour, Big Heaven, Vanilla & Pepper. SUN 11/7: Neo Sohl Album Release Party. FRI 11/12: Uncle Toasty, Phantomelo, The Road Soda, The Me-Thinks, Siamese Hips, Uncle Toasty. SAT 11/13: Black MASS ft. Eric Hanes. FRI 11/19: Hen & The Cocks, Transit Method, Red Beard Wall, The Infamists. SUN 11/21: Fort Songwriters Song Swap.

The Post at River East

2925 Race St, 817-945-8890

ThePostAtRiverEast.com

WED 11/3: Wine Me Up Wednesday w/Adrian Hulet. THU 11/4: Jacob Furrsdays, Adam Hood. FRI 11/5: Dana Cooper. SUN 11/7: Sunday Supper Club ft. Courtney Patton, Jason Eady, Reed Brothers, Nick Verzosa. WED 11/10: Bill Hearne. THU 11/11: Kim Richey & Mando Saenz. FRI 11/12: Chuck Cannon. SAT 11/13: Kevin Galloway. FRI 11/19: Ben Danaher. SAT 11/20: Matt The Electrician. SAT 11/27: Erick Willis.

The Ridglea

6025 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-9500

TheRidglea.com

SAT 11/6: The Loved Starved Dogs ft. Lou Ann Price (lounge). FRI 11/12: Lost At Sea, Marquis Of Vaudeville (lounge). SAT 11/13: Fiction Theory, Xavier II, Celestíal L’amour (room); Blue Feel, The Kubes, Farla Vae, Miles Connor Blues Band (theatre). FRI 11/19: Josh Weathers Live (theater); KTJ & CARLY w/Sydney Cope (room); Spaceman Zack Release Party (lounge). SAT 11/20: Drifters Atlas, Better Now, Mode 88, Slowboat (lounge). SAT 11/27: Brandon ThaKidd (room).

Scat Jazz Lounge

111 W 4th St, 817-870-9100

ScatJazzLounge.com

SUNDAYS: Black Dog Jam. THU 11/4: Dave Monsch Quartet. FRI 11/5: Sheran Keyton & The Joe Rogers Trio. SAT 11/6: Alex Blair. THU 11/11: Andrew Griffith Trio. FRI 11/12: Ricki Derek & The Vegas Six. SAT 11/13: Tatiana “LadyMay” Mayfield. FRI 11/19: DFW Jazz Network ft. Cyrille Aimee. SAT 11/20: Shelley Carrol. SAT 11/27: Red Young.

Tulips FTW

112 St Louis Av, 817-367-9798

TulipsFTW.com

FRI 11/5: Noah Gundersen. SUN 11/7: Super Guitar Bros. w/Darrin Kobetich. MON 11/8:

Remo Drive. THU 11/11: Arlo McKinley w/Logan Halstead. FRI 11/12: Jonathan Tyler w/Brandon Callies. THU 11/18: The Texas Gentlemen. FRI 11/19: Jason Boland & The Stragglers. SAT 11/20: Birdtalker. SUN 11/21: Lucero. FRI 11/26: Midlake. SAT 11/27: Devotchka.

HALTOM CITY

The Haltom Theater

5601 E Belknap St, 817-677-8243

HaltomTheater.com

WED 11/3: Ouija Macc, Gizmo, NVTVS, Nyro the MadMan. SUN 11/14: The Heart Of The City Concert. SAT 11/20: Riptide Riot: Live Surf & Garage Music Showcase Vol 2. SUN 11/21: Aaron Scott. FRI 11/26: Skeletal Remains, Dead Heat.

MANSFIELD

Fat Daddy’s

781 W Debbie Ln, 817-453-0188

FatDaddysLive.com

MONDAYS: Free World Poker Night. THU 11/4: Keith Mitchell Band. FRI 11/5: DJ Train Wreck (patio); That 70’s Band. SAT 11/6: Def Leggend w/ Poisoness. THU 11/11: Local Yoakam. FRI 11/12: In Halen w/Blackbird Mafia. SAT 11/13: The Dolan Band. THU 11/18: Rockaholics. FRI 11/19: Velvet Love Box. SAT 11/20: Incognito. WED 11/24: Aaron Copeland’s Friendsgiving Party. FRI 11/26: Mo Jiles Band. SAT 11/27: Cherry.

ON THE AIR

Radio Shows Playing Local Music

THU: The Local Show with Amy Miller, 7-8pm on KXT (91.7). SUN: The Paul Slavens Show, 8pm on KXT (91.7). SUN: Reckless Rock Radio, 10-12mid on KNON (89.3 FM). SUN: Loud & Local with Debbie Sexton, 11pm-12mid on KEGL (97.1 FM).

To submit your events, email Jennifer@fwweekly.com.