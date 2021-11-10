Thursday November 11, 2021

Clifford, everyone’s favorite big red dog, now has a live-action movie that just opened in theaters everywhere and is also available for streaming on the Paramount+ platform. Locally, Clifford the Big Red Dog can be seen at Movie Tavern West 7th (2872 Crockett St, 682-5003-8101) and AMC Palace 9 (220 E 3rd St, 817-336-0431), just to name two. For more info, visit CliffordMovie.com.

Friday November 12, 2021

Dallas’ original beer festival is back. Today and Sat, The Big Texas Beer Fest is happening at the Fair Park Automobile Building (1010 1st Av, Dallas, 214-670-8400), featuring more than 500 beer selections from 110-plus breweries. Tickets are $37-60 at BigTexasBeerFest.com. (Note: As this event traditionally sells out in advance, there will be no tickets at the door.)

Saturday November 13, 2021

Etsy Dallas Jingle Bash, North Texas’ wildly popular handmade shopping event, is 10am-5pm at Gilley’s (1135 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas, @EtsyDallas). This year, more than 70 artisans, designers, and makers will be on hand selling their wares, plus attendees can enjoy food trucks, crafts projects, photobooths, and an appearance by Santa. Admission is free, but Gilley’s does charge for parking.

Sunday November 14, 2021

On Sat at 12:30pm or 7:30pm or today at 1:30pm, head to Dickies Arena (1911 Montgomery St, 817-402-9000) for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live. “Families and fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching the famous Hot Wheels monster truck toys come to life in a full-size, kid-focused, immersive Hot Wheels experience.” Tickets start at $30 at Ticketmaster.com.

Monday November 15, 2021

From 1:30pm to 4pm, take a Dallas Sightseeing Walking Tour from West End Historic District to Klyde Warren Park (2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, 214-716-4500) — where there are food trucks to enjoy — and see all the sights between. The meet-up point is the JFK Memorial Plaza (646 Main St, 214-377-1076). Parking is available below the memorial. Tickets are $30 at BestDFWTours.com. (Note: JFK Jr. sightings are not guaranteed.)

Tuesday November 16, 2021

As part of its 2021-2022 Broadway at the Bass season, Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, 817-212-4280) presents Andrew Lloyd Webber’s CATS with the original score, costume, and scene design but with all-new sound and choreography. Nightly performances will be at 7:30pm thru Sat with matinee shows at 1:30pm on Sat and Sun, plus a final performance at 6:30pm Sun. Tickets start at $44 at BassHall.com/Cats.

Wednesday November 17, 2021

At 6:30pm at Lava Cantina (5805 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, 214-618-6893), watch a screening of American Pie with Bowling for Soup’s Jaret Reddick, who is the host of the podcast Jaret Goes to the Movies. Actor/singer Thomas Ian Nicholas, who plays Kevin in the American Pie franchise, will also be in attendance and will perform an acoustic set after the movie. Tickets are $10 at the door.