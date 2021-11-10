Are you ready for Thanksgiving? Me neither. For more information on Thanksgiving dining choices, see our Big Ticket column next week. In the meanwhile, here are eight ideas to check out.

1.) Tamales aren’t just for Christmas in Texas. For many families, they’ve become a Thanksgiving tradition, too. Cantina Laredo locations in Addison (4546 Beltline Rd, 972-458-0962) and Frisco (125 Legacy Dr, Ste 102, 214-618-9860) offer house-made beef and chicken tamales to-go for the occasion. Preorders for the tamales ($16.95 a dozen) begin Monday, and they can be picked up through Wed, Nov 24. Or if you’re headed out of town for Thanksgiving, you can enjoy a taste of modern Tex-Mex while waiting at Love Field (across from Gate 6) or DFW Airport (in Terminals B and D).

2.) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit (various locations) offers a Holiday Feast that includes ham, turkey, and the works. For $115, you can order a Complete Feast that feeds 10-12 that you just heat and serve. Choices include peppercorn-garlic prime rib, spiral-cut ham, smoked turkey, Cajun fried turkey, or prime rib, plus cornbread dressing, gravy, baked potato casserole, green beans with bacon, and 12 rolls. To order or read about more options, visit Dickeys.com.

3.) The Fort Worth Club (306 W 7th St, 817-336-7211) has begun taking reservations from members for its Thanksgiving Brunch featuring a buffet by Chef Prefontaine. Seating times for Thu, Nov 25, are every half hour from 10:30am to 1pm in the historical 12th-floor ballrooms. For inquiries about memberships and reservations, email Reservations@FortWorthClub.com.

4.) With tamales being a traditional food around the holidays, you might be on the hunt for a local tamale maker. Check out the booth by Hot Tamalez (469 N Grants Ln, White Settlement, 817-495-8987) at Cowtown Farmers Market (3821 Southwest Blvd, 682-999-7097) 8am-noon Sat. Hot Tamalez offers beef, black bean with corn, cheese with jalapeno, chicken, and traditional pork tamales.

5.) Hotel Drover’s restaurant 97 West Kitchen and Bar (200 Mule Alley Dr, 682-255-6497) is serving traditional Thanksgiving foods and seasonal desserts on Thu, Nov 25, from 11am to 8pm. The price is $79 per person, $35 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for kids under 5. For reservations, email Hello@97WestKitchenandBar.com.

6.) Hurtado Barbecue (205 E Front St, 682-323-5141) is now taking preorders for Thanksgiving at HurtadoBBQ.com. Selections include whole briskets, hams, turkeys, pans of various sides, and more. Food items will be served chilled on Wed, Nov 24 (the day before Thanksgiving only), and include reheating instructions.

7.) The Thanksgiving menu has been announced for Lucile’s: A Stateside Bistro (4700 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-4761), and it includes carved roasted turkey, apple sausage dressing, homemade giblet gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, candied yams, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. This $200 family package feeds 4-6 people. No substitutions are allowed. Order by Fri, Nov 19, for pickup on Wed, Nov 24, from 5pm to 8pm.

8.) Panther City BBQ (225 E Pennsylvania Av, 682-499-5618) is also going the online ordering route via PantherCityBBQ.com for Thanksgiving this year, with pickups on Wed, Nov 24, from 2pm to 4pm. Panther City is also open for lunch that day from 11am to 2pm, so regular menu items will also be available on a first-come-first-served basis. Thanksgiving menu items include a whole brisket for $150, a ham for $65, a turkey breast for $50, or a rack of ribs for $40, plus you can get a half-pan of brisket elote for $35.