It’s a Small World After All

Long before American Express made Small Business Saturday an official part of our annual holiday shopping traditions in 2010, Fort Worth Weekly-ians were already supporting local, independent businesses. Making it official just meant that soccer moms would be joining the fun. So much the better. Their money is just as green!

As small businesses go, you can’t get much better than Doc’s Records & Vintage (2628 Weisenberger St, 817-732-5455) in the Foundry District. Almost every September, they win the critic’s choice, readers’ choice, or both for Best Record Store or Best Place to Buy Antiques. The readers are rarely wrong. The critics? Well, that’s a story for another time. From noon to 4pm Sat, check things out for yourself. Stop by for Doc’s Local Music Showcase & Vintage Flea Market, with Digimechanoid, Pollen, Yaz Mean, and Kitbashes.

Along with the general assortment of hard-to-find vinyl and vintage items normally in stock, vintage dealers will also have booths set up in the courtyard. There will be complimentary beer and musical performances to entertain you while you shop.

Not far from the Foundry District is a dining-shopping-hanging-out oasis known as Race Street chock-full of independent businesses. Once a month, the street is blocked off for pop-up events. For November, the date uncoincidentally coincides with Small Business Saturday. From 4pm to 9pm, Creatively Beaut Goods (2900 Race St, Ste 164, @CreativelyBeautGoodsCBG) — a boutique that sells “modern boho”-styled accessories, handmade jewelry, hats, and vintage clothing — is hosting its CBG Outdoor Market. Along with its own items, CBG will have a selection of goods from local artisans and vendors. There will be music by DJ Bilal, and when you get hungry, wander over to La Onda (2905 Race St, 817-607-8605) or Tributary Cafe (2813 Race St, 817-832-0823), which are right across the street.

Local nonprofit the Welman Project is a great place for giving and getting, too. Wellman specializes in helping teachers by connecting them with donated office supplies. With the year closing out soon, it’s time to make that tax-deductible donation if you’re going to. Be it financial support or extra Sharpies, the best place to start the donation process is at TheWelmanProject.org/GiveStuff.html.

Now, About the Getting …

Welman has a shop that is open to the public and fully stocked with discount arts and crafts supplies, handmade items by local reuse artists, vintage books, and more. (The green-oriented organization even offers sustainable packaging and has a Go Green Gifty Workshop coming up on Sat, Dec 11. For details, visit Facebook.com/TheWelmanProject.) Consider doing some of your holiday shopping at the Welman Community Shop (3950 W Vickery Blvd, 817-924-4000) this Black Friday from noon to 6pm or this Small Business Saturday from 9am to 6pm. Doing so is sure to keep you off Santa’s naughty list. #DoGood