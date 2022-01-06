While 360 West is kind of a competing publication here in our backyard, we respect that they are sponsoring the 2022 Winter Restaurant Week, a great event benefiting a worthy cause. From Mon, Jan 10, thru Sun, Jan 30, the event has been expanded to a month-long chance to dine on a three-course gourmet meal for $49 at various eateries in North Texas. Proceeds benefit Grace Grapevine (837 E Walnut St, 817-488-7009), a nonprofit that “provides assistance to individuals and families in crisis with guidance toward self-sufficiency.” To see your dining choices and to participate, visit 360WestMagazine.com/Winter-Restaurant-Week. Meanwhile, here are eight other upcoming delicious food and booze events to check out.

1.) With three separate music rooms to choose from, Ridglea Theater (6031 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-9500) always has something going on. Starting Friday, the Ridglea Lounge has added a reason to drop in. Every Friday from 5 to 7pm, Happy Hour + Darts features $3 drink specials and a complimentary game of darts for two or three.

2.) From 10am to 1pm Sat, learn how to work a pit and smoke the perfect brisket at the Backyard Pitmaster class hosted by Brisket U (@BrisketUniversity) at Armadillo Ale Works (221 S Bell Av, Denton, 940-580-4446). Taught by a certified pitmaster, the class will help you gain insight into choosing the right piece of meat, prepping the meat from trimming and rubbing to wood selections and smoke profiles, timing, firebox management, and then slicing the finished product. All skill levels are welcome. Tickets are $89 at BrisketU.com.

3.) Having technical difficulties in the kitchen? Texas A&M wants to help. The university hosts educational programs based on community needs and developed by volunteers through its AgriLife Extension Service in Tarrant County (200 Taylor St, Ste 500, 817-884-1945). The next event is Pressure Canner Testing Day. From 9am to 4pm on Thu, Jan 13, stop in with your Magic Seal, Maid of Honor, National, or Presto brand pressure-canner gauge, and the team will test it for you free of charge. #SafetyFirst

4.) On Sat, Jan 15, from 11am to 2pm, it’s time for the monthly Drag Brunch & Show at Funky Picnic (401 Bryan Av, Ste 117, 817-708-2739), featuring Kiki with the Kweens. Seating begins at 11am, and the show starts at 11:30am. There is no cover, but cash tipping is encouraged. The full Funky Picnic menu, plus a few select brunch items, will be available to order throughout.

5.) Also on Sat, Jan 15, from 11am to 2pm, the Denton Main Street Association is hosting its inaugural Denton Cocoa Crawl in Denton Square (110 W Hickory St, @OfficialDentonSquare). Participating businesses will be offering a variety of hot cocoa tastings and accepting food donations for LovePacs Denton, a nonprofit supplying food and necessities to those in need. There is no cost to attend, but item donations are appreciated. For updates on participating shops, follow Facebook.com/DowntownDenton.

6.) Looking for a trivia night in Arlington? Murf’s Trivia hosts one on Tuesdays at JR Bentley’s (406 W Abram St, 817-261-7351). Sign up is at 5pm, then its Triple Trivia time from 6pm to 8pm with three rounds, including entertainment, nerd alert, and potluck. It’s always free to play, and there are prizes. With this being an English pub, you can get your fix of bangers and mash, fish and chips, or shepherd’s pie while you’re at it.

7.) At 7pm Fri, Jan 21, Hooligan’s Pub (310 E Abram St, Ste 150, Arlington, 817-274-1232) is hosting a Rare Blanton’s Bourbon Tasting featuring 1-ounce pours of five bourbons, including Blanton’s Black Label, Gold Label, Green Label, Red Label, and Straight from the Barrel. Food pairings include bread, brie cheese, and meatballs with sauce, and then apple pie for dessert. According to the Blanton’s team, “These bourbons are extremely rare to come by, and some aren’t even available for sale in the United States,” which explains the ticket price of $229.99 per person. If the cost doesn’t deter you, your ticket can be found on Eventbrite.com.

8.) If the cold weather holds and you’re still excited about it — so excited that you want to don your ski gear — head to The Truckyard (5959 Grove Ln, The Colony, 469-401-6764) for the annual Après Ski Party on Sat, Jan 22, starting at 2pm. This free family-friendly event will have live music and limbo contests with prizes, and everyone who dresses in ski gear will be entered to win a custom Truckyard Shotski. Along with food truck fare and drink specials available for purchase, there will also be spiked apple cider and hot chocolate for adults (and regular hot chocolate for the kids).