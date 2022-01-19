Thursday January 20

From 5pm to 7pm, Artspace 111 (111 Hampton St, 817-692-3228) presents Artist Talk with Carroll Swensen-Roberts about her current exhibit With You Were Here that runs at the gallery thru Sat, Jan 29. There is a social hour at 5pm, then the talk discussing the themes of her narrative mixed-media drawings and other works on paper and panels starts at 6pm. There is no cost to attend.

Friday January 21

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) knows the aim of the “slow art” movement is to break with the often-frenetic pace of modern life to enjoy works of art in a deliberate and unhurried fashion. Slow Art at the Modern invests in this pause with a 30-minute spotlight tour focusing on one work of art. Led by a Modern docent, the January tour at 5:30pm will focus on a piece by Swedish-American sculptor Claes Oldenburg. There is no cost to attend.

Saturday January 22

From 10:30am to noon, Creative Collections (2907 Race St, @CreativeCollections2907) hosts Bubbles and Bobbles Group Class where instructor Andrea, owner of The Whole Orrdeal (3659 Hunters Glen Cir, @TheWholeOrrdeal), will show you how to make bath bombs painted in three different styles. The $20 per person in advance cost at TheWholeOrrdeal.com (or $25 at the door) includes all the supplies you’ll need.

Sunday January 23

At 7pm, local promoter Tops Off Variety Show brings a little circus sideshow action to the Haltom Theater (5601 E Belknap St, Haltom City, 682-250-5678) when Short E. Dangerously, the performer with no legs, hits the stage. If his name or image seems familiar, you may have seen him on a second-season episode of AMC’s hit Freakshow or read about him in National Geographic or Ripley’s Believe It or Not. Plus, he’s been killing it on the sideshow circuit for the past 20 years. Tickets to Viva la Vaudville are $25 per person on EventBrite.com.

Monday January 24

Today thru Wed, Mar 30, The Gallery at UTA (502 S Cooper St, Fine Arts Bldg, Rm 169, Arlington, 817-272-3110) offers Inescapable Histories: Mel Chin. The artist’s work on Hebron marble and olive wood on plaster and drywall explores the relationship between Israel and Palestine. There will also be an artist talk/reception on Fri, Jan 28, at 5:30pm. The gallery is open 10am-5pm Mon-Fri and 12pm-5pm Sat. Free parking is available by reservation. Call for details. While this event has been on the books for several months, this feels timelier than ever in light of the tragedy at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville this past weekend.

Tuesday January 25

At 6pm, Mount Stylight Classes (@KenzyeStudio, 817-932-0802) is hosting another acrylic-pour art class. This time, the location is Martin House Brewery (220 S Sylvania Av, 817-222-0177), where the beer lives. All skill levels are welcome. Tickets are $23 on EventBrite.com and include all the supplies needed to make tiles. Or as we like to call them at the Weekly, coasters!

Wednesday January 26

For lots of ways to refresh your life in 2022, check out our Alive & Kicking and Eats & Drinks sections this week. Along with not being a doormat, making a new one is a simple idea to update your home for the new year. From 6:30pm to 9:30pm, head to Board and Brush (4620 Bryant Irvin Rd, Ste 524, 817-953-0933) for the Porch Refresh Class. The cost for the workshop is $40 per person and includes all the needed supplies and design ideas to create your very own DIY doormat. Preregistration is required at BoardandBrush.com/FortWorth.