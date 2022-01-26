Thursday January 27

Cirque Italia — the traveling Cirque du Soleil-style dance/acrobatics troupe — is back. Their new production, Cirque Alcatraz is “where our criminals, lunatics, and gangsters are all waiting to bring you an experience you’ve never had before.” Find them under the orange striped big-top tent outside of the Grand Prairie Premium Outlets (2950 W I-20, Grand Prairie, 941-704-8572) today and Fri 7:30pm, Sat 6:30pm and 9:30pm, and Sun 5:30pm and 8:30pm. Tickets are $10-50 at Orange.CirqueItalia.com.

Friday January 28

Magnolia at the Modern — an ongoing series featuring critically acclaimed films screened in the auditorium of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) — just released its January/February schedule. Up first is Parallel Mothers, a drama/comedy starring Penelope Cruz about a middle-aged woman and an adolescent bonding with each other at a hospital while confronting motherhood from different perspectives. The film is 122 minutes long and is in Spanish with English subtitles. Showtimes are 4pm, 6pm, and 8pm today, 5pm Sat, and noon, 2pm, and 4pm Sun. Tickets are $10. Sunday noon shows are always half price.

Saturday January 29

Today and Sunday, head to the Hurst Conference Center (1601 Campus Dr, Hurst, 817-581-0044) for Cowtown Comic Con & Horror Fest. Dress in your favorite cosplay garb and meet special celebrity guests, other cosplayers, and vendors from the worlds of art, comics, horror, sci-fi, and more. Meet actor Thom Mathews from the Friday the 13th franchise, comic book artist Ken Salinas, Alicia Taylor of Cherry Bombs (wife of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor), actor Paul Taylor who played Pinhead in Hellraiser Judgment, and many more. Tickets are $15 per day or $25 for a two-day pass at CowtownComicCon.com.

Sunday January 30

On Thursdays thru Sundays at various times thru Sun, Feb 20, Stage West (821 W Vickery Blvd, 817-784-9378) presents Church & State: A Comedy by Jason Odell Williams in which a senator has a crisis of faith right before his reelection bid begins and makes an off-the-cuff public comment that puts his entire campaign in jeopardy and sends his team reeling. Tickets are $20 at StageWest.org.

Monday January 31

From 6pm to 7:30pm, Wisconsin-based Stone City Farm (@StoneCityFarm) will teach you how to make all-natural goat milk soap at the Brews & Soap Making event at Denton County Brewing Company (200 E McKinney St, Denton, 940-435-0710). The class fee is $60 but includes all the material needed to make two pounds of soap to take home, including exfoliant options, essential oils, fragrances, base oils, and raw goat milk as the liquid for the soap. For more info or to register, visit StoneCityFarm.com.

Tuesday February 1

At 7pm, the Water District Accountability Project hosts a free screening of Chinatown, the 1974 movie starring Faye Dunaway and Jack Nicholson, at the University Christian Church (2720 S University Dr, 817-721-5846). WDAP volunteer Doreen Geiger says, “See what was put on film about water hustlers and land grab schemers half a century ago. You may recognize many of the characters and their current-day counterparts in the saga of Cowtown’s Panther Island.” This screening may also be your only chance to see a Roman Polanski film at a church, but I digress. Doors open at 6:30pm, and complimentary refreshments will be served. Must be vaccinated and masked to attend.

Wednesday February 2

Newly founded Ark Church is posing a question: Can you be queer and a Christian? At 6pm, they would like to explain why they believe that “yes!” is the resounding answer. At 6pm, head to Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, 817-367-9798) for Beer & Bible, the church’s first gathering. You will hear the story of how the Ark Church (@ArkChurchDFW) came to start its “completely gay-affirming, inclusive church, using the Bible as our foundation” while chatting about the Book of Acts and drinking some pints.