Thursday February 3, 2022

On Thursdays thru Sundays at various times thru Sun, Feb 20, Stage West (821 W Vickery Blvd, 817-784-9378) presents On the Exhale: A Play by Martin Zimmerman. “When a senseless act of violence changes her life forever, a college professor finds herself inexplicably drawn to the very weapon used to perpetrate the crime — and to the irresistible feeling of power that comes from holding life and death in her hands. Peering down the barrel of a uniquely American crisis, this perspective-bending one-woman tour de force intimately examines our collective grief over a national epidemic that we all want to end.” Tickets are $45 at StageWest.org.

Friday February 4, 2022

Magnolia at the Modern — an ongoing series featuring critically acclaimed films screened in the auditorium of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) — recently released its February schedule. Up next is Jockey, a drama about an aging jockey, his longtime trainer, and a recently acquired championship horse. “The years — and injuries — have taken a toll on his body, throwing into question his ability to continue his lifelong passion. And the arrival of a young rookie rider who claims to be his son, and whom he takes under his wing, further complicates the path to fulfilling his dream.” The film is 94 minutes long and is R-rated. Showtimes are 4pm and 8pm today, 5pm Sat, and noon, 2pm, and 4pm Sun. Tickets are $10. Sunday noon shows are always half-price.

Saturday February 5, 2022

Look out, Cirque Italia, another circus-style show is hot on your heels. On Friday thru Sunday at various times at Irving Mall (5880 Irving Mall, 972-255-0572), then Thu-Sun, Feb 10-13, at the Shops at Willow Bend (6121 W Park Blvd, Plano, 972-202-7115), see The Mysterious Circus (@MysteriousCircus, 469-897-2588) in theatrical tents in the mall parking lots. This production features acrobats, contortionists, and daredevil stunt performers, with the troupe members taking on a Globe of Death and Wheel of Death. Colombian singer-songwriters Jean Carlos Centeno and Ronal Urvina will perform live and provide the mysterious soundscape. Tickets are $20-$55 at TheMysteriousCircus.com.

Sunday February 6, 2022

Daily at various times thru Sun, Feb 13, Casa Manana presents Matilda the Musical. Based on the book by Dennis Kelly, this is the story of a bright little girl with an active imagination, psychokinetic powers, and a rebellious streak. “She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however. The school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts and could be the school pupils’ saving grace!” Tickets are $29-$39 at CasaManana.org.

Monday February 7, 2022

When people encourage artistic types to “be creative,” they don’t mean “cook the books.” If you are a local creative and need guidance on bookkeeping, invoicing, taxes, and the like, the Mansfield Commission for the Arts (1164 Matlock Rd, Mansfield, 817-728-3383) wants to assist. Veteran freelance artists and local professionals will be on hand at the Arts & Finances educational seminar at 6pm. The cost to attend is $10. Admission is free for Arts Commission members. For more info or membership inquiries, contact the office of the Cultural Arts Supervisor at 817-728-3383.

Tuesday February 8, 2022

As part of the Conversations with Women’s Voices of DFW four-night event series, Downtown Cowtown at The Isis Theater (2401 N Main St, 817-808-6390) presents an evening with WFAA’s Tashara Parker from 7:30pm to 10pm. The guest moderator is local mental health professional Adaire Byerly of Entertainment Mindframe (EntertainmentMindframe.com). Future speakers include Betsy Price — former mayor of Fort Worth and current candidate for Tarrant County Judge — on Tue, Mar 15, and Krys Boyd of Think on KERA/NPR on Tue, Apr 12. Tickets are $35 per event at OuthouseTickets.com.

Wednesday February 9, 2022

To read about the night that Jim Croce fell in love with a #RollerDerbyQueen — or figure out who that even is, you infants — do some googling. To learn about joining up with the North Texas Roller Derby (222 S Mayhill Rd, Ste 100, Denton, @NorthTexasRollerDerby), you should come to the NTRD February Open House from 7:30pm to 9pm. Ladies, if you’ve never skated before, that’s OK. They will teach you. Bring your 18-year-old+ self, your COVID vax card, and the appropriate gear, including skates, elbow pads, helmet, knee pads, mouth guard, and wrist guards. Some used equipment will be available for rent or purchase at the event, but @AceofSkates is a great resource as well. There is no cost to attend.