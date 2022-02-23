Thursday February 24

If you’re a college student in North Texas, tonight is your night. No, it’s not a Supernatural marathon. It’s art! From 5pm to 8pm, head to the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-1933) for the inaugural Carter College Night. College and graduate students are invited to the museum’s lounge for free food and music and an opportunity to chat with Carter Community Artist Sarah Ayala. Explore the Sandy Rodriguez exhibit with an Art Discovery Guide and create art based on Rodriguez’ work. There is no cost to attend, but RSVP is requested at bit.ly/3yNvWxx. (NOTE: Due to inclement weather, this event has been canceled.)

Friday February 25

Tuna & The Rock Cats. Heard of them? Tuna and her band of rock ’n’ roll kitties are kind of a big deal. They’ve been featured on the Netflix docu-series Cat People, they’ve appeared with Stephen Colbert on his late-night show, and they’ve also been on Animal Planet and PBS. At 8pm Wed, Thu, and today, you can see her perform — excuse me, purrform — in person at The Amazing Acro-Cats Frolic at Stage West (821 W Vickery Blvd, 817-784-9378). Tickets are $35-$45 at BrownPaperTickets.com.

Saturday February 26

This weekend marks Round 8 of the AMA Supercross season and the sport’s return to AT&T Stadium (1 AT&T Way, Arlington, 817-892-4000), and fans here in North Texas will have a unique add-on opportunity. From noon to 6pm, supercross ticket holders are invited to attend the Monster Energy Supercross FanFest. The separate ticket provides viewings of special exhibits and the race team rigs, plus autograph and photo opportunities. You also get an insider’s look at the team practice sessions and the qualifying heat. Supercross tickets are $40-$80, and FanFest tickets are an additional $15 on SeatGeek.com.

Sunday February 27

Magnolia at the Modern — an ongoing series featuring critically acclaimed films screened in the auditorium of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) — now offers Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America. “Interweaving lecture, personal anecdotes, interviews, and shocking revelations, criminal defense/civil rights lawyer Jeffery Robinson draws a stark timeline of anti-Black racism in the United States, from slavery to the modern myth of a post-racial America.” The movie is 117 minutes long. Showtimes are 3:45pm, 6pm, and 8:15pm Fri; 5pm Sat; and 11:45am, 2pm, and 4:15pm today. Tickets are $10.

Monday February 28

Supposedly, pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America. But what is it? According to the Google machine, it is a paddleball sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis, and regular ol’ tennis that can be played with two or four players. News to me. If you want to check it out, a new indoor/outdoor venue/restaurant in Grand Prairie called Chicken N Pickle (2965 S Hwy 161, @ChickenNPickleGPTX) has Newbie Night from 5:30pm to 7pm. The cost is $5 per person. Reserve your spot for tonight or a future Newbie Night at ReserveCNP.com/Grand-Prairie/Event/Newbie-Night.

Tuesday March 1

At various times tonight thru Sun, Mar 6, come to Casa Manana (3101 W Lancaster Av, 817-332-2271) for The Choir of Man. This “runaway international hit” features a cast of nine men singing Broadway tunes, classic rock, folk, pop, and pub music, dancing tap, and harmonizing. There’s a working bar onstage, so it will be like witnessing a singalong at the pub. The show runs for approximately 85 minutes. Tickets start at $29 at Ticketmaster.com.

Wednesday March 2

It’s Weird Wednesday at Downtown Cowtown at The Isis (2401 N Main St, 817-808-6390). Hosted by The Movie Mutant (@MovieMutant), this is a monthly secret screening of an obscure-genre film. For tonight, the genre is Action & Crime. There will be movie-themed drink specials, popcorn, and movie theater candy available for purchase. Parking is free on the street, and there are two paid lots nearby. There is no cost to attend.