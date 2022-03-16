Oh, there you are. Back for more green beer, I see. While St. Patrick’s Day is officially this Thursday, there are shenanigans to partake in all weekend long. North Texas, you’re fun!

FORT WORTH

Blue Bayou Restaurant (12670 Morris Dido Newark Rd, 817-236-4446) hots The Blue Bayou Turns Green Party 7pm-12am Fri featuring live music by The Jason Cartmell Band and specials on Reuben sandwiches and corned beef and cabbage. There is no cost to attend.

Crockett Row (N University Dr at West 7th) hosts Shamrocks & Shenanigans St. Patrick’s Day Festival 11am-3pm Sat. This free outdoor festival features green miniature pony rides, balloon art, face painting, food/drink specials, gift card giveaways, live music, and a Lucky Pot of Gold Donation Station benefiting Cook Children’s Medical Center. There is no cost to attend.

Dublin Square (6651 Fossil Bluff Dr, 817-306-7312) its annual St. Patrick’s Day Party 11am-2am Thu featuring music by OverDrive Texas and Velvet Love on an outside stage, and Terrence Strickland playing inside the bar. Food trucks will be onsite including The Brunch Truck, Crown Tacos, and Hook & Ladder. VIP tables are also available, call to reserve.

Fort Worth Stockyards (131 E Exchange Av, 817-625-9715) hosts Cowtown Goes Green, a family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day Celebration 10am-8pm Sat. Participating venues include Exchange Main Stage with its Shamrock Beer Garden, Stockyards Station with Old West Comedy Gun Fights Shows, Cowtown Coliseum Entertainment Plaza with rodeo events, and Water Tower Stage with Cowboy Poetry, plus The Herd will have a cattle drive at 11:30am and 4pm. Then, the day ends with a big Irish Western Parade at 4pm. There is no cost to attend and all activities are free. (Just bring beer money.) For the full list of activities at each venue, go to FortWorthStockyards.com/Events/Cowtown-Goes-Green.

MUTTS Cantina (5317 Clearfork Main St, 817-377-0151) hosts a St. Pawtrick’s Day Promotion 4pm-8pm Thu thru month-end. Through the end of the month, MUTTS will be hiding golden stickers on the bottom of its $4 Green Frozen Mules. Winners who find the golden stickers can choose a prize from the MUTTS “pot of gold” including free fries, free day passes, or free annual membership to the dog park.

The Post at River East (2925 Race St, 817-945-8890) hosts Saint Patrick’s Day at The Post 6pm-10pm Thu featuring live Irish music performances by Jacob Furr, LessMore, and Too Much Time, $5 classic cocktails, and $5 Irish whiskey shots. Dogs are welcome outside. All ages welcome. Parking is free. Cover is $10.

The Rabbit Hole Pub (3237 White Settlement Rd, 817-744-7160) hosts St. Patrick’s Day Parking Lot Party 4pm-2am daily Thu thru Sun featuring crawfish available for purchase, drinks specials, and a DJ.

Trinity College Irish Pub (910 Currie St, 682-224-3525) is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day starting at 11am Thu with live music by Five Second Rule. No cover.

Whiskey Garden (2800 Bledsoe St, Ste 150, 682-312-7708) is the starting location for the Fifth Annual Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl 4pm-12am Sat. Other stops on the crawl include America Gardens, Concrete Cowboy, Junk Punch, Kung Fu Saloon, Reservoir, and Your Mom’s House. Tickets are $20 at CrawlWith.us/FortWorth/StPattys and include two complimentary drinks or shots.

ARLINGTON

Hooligan’s Pub (310 E Abram St, Ste 150, 817-274-1232) hosts its annual St Paddy’s Day Party 11am-12am Thu thru Sat. The Jameson Irish Whiskey street team will be on hand giving away swag on 9am-10pm Thu, and then Tullamore D.E.W. will be there 9am-11pm Sat. There will be specials on floats, green beer, Irish car bombs, Irish margaritas, old-fashioned drinks, shots, and more.

J. Gilligan’s Bar & Grill(400 E Abram St, 817-274-8561) hosts the 43rd Annual St Patrick’s Day Block Party11am-1am Thu featuring coloring/face painting for the kids, plus DJ Jimmy, live music, giveaways, food/drinks specials, green beer, and Irish nachos. Live music will be provided by Don McCloud Bag Pipes, Jay B & The Zydeco Posse, Josh Cornett Band, Morning People, and Don Pendley. No cover before 6pm, $6 after.

Tanstaafl Pub (409 N Bowen Rd, 817-460-9506) hosts its annual St. Paddy’s Day Party 2pm-2am Thu featuring beads/swag giveaways and specials on Celtic Crossing, Jameson, Guinness (keep the pint glass), green beer, Irish car bombs, Irish whiskey, and shamrock shots all night. Plus, Mel will be making her Guinness Floats. Live music by Neil Schnell at 10pm..

Texas Live! (1650 E Randol Mill Rd, 817-852-6688) hosts the Shamrocks & Shenanigans Party at 4pm Sat featuring live entertainment, plus drink specials, green beer, and a giveaway of $700 in real gold coins. (There is also a Dallas Stars vs New York Rangers hockey watching party at 1pm.) Tickets are $15-$35 at Texas-Live.com.

BURLESON

Lost Oak Winery (8101 County Rd 802, 817-426-6625) hosts Texas St. Patrick’s Day 5pm Thu featuring 90s country hits played by Coston Cross. Barbeque will be available for purchase from Dubb’s Smokepit BBQ. Green sangrias will also be available for purchase. There is no cost to attend.

COLLEYVILLE

The Londoner Pub (5120 State Hwy 121, 817-684-8810) has specials for St. Patrick’s Day from Thu to Sat featuring a special food menu, green beer, giveaways, and live entertainment including a bagpiper on Thu.

DALLAS

The Quixotic World Magikal Event Space (2824 Main St, 972-534-3099) and Fun Intended is hosting the Lucky You St. Patrick’s Day Soirée in Deep Ellum 7pm-11pm Thu featuring performers Gwen Sinful, Luna Flor, Spyke Styletto, and Vivienne Vermuth, plus dance tunes by Jay Sustain, tarot readings, and face painting. Tickets are $10 on EventBrite.com.

DENTON

Harvest House (331 E Hickory St, 940-218-6148) hosts its Saint Patrick’s Day Party 4pm-2am Thu featuring Flogging Molly music overhead and specials on green beer and Irish whiskey. There is no cost to attend.

EULESS

Thirsty Lion Gastropub (1220 Chisholm Trl Ste 100, 817-283-9000) hosts its Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration 12pm-10pm featuring a Taste of Ireland food menu and cocktail specials with a $1 per drink donated to St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Live performances by McTeggart Irish Dancers of North Texas 3:30-4pm and a bagpiper 4:30pm-5:30pm.

IRVING

Toyota Music Factory (316 W Las Colinas Blvd, 972-810-1499) hosts its Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration 6pm-10pm Thu featuring Celtic music by Cleghorn, picture-taking with a leprechaun, and a costume contest at 9pm. There is no cost to attend. You can also play Saint Patrick’s Day Bingo for prizes at participating onsite restaurants and bars now thru Thu.

KELLER

Two Brothers Winery (110 Lamar St, 817-541-9463) hosts St. Patrick’s Paint & Sip at 6pm Thu. All the needed painting supplies and one glass of Two Brothers wine are provided. Additional food and wine will be available for purchase, plus attendees receive 25% off take-home bottles of wine. Tickets are $45 at TwoBrothersWinery.com.

MANSFIELD

Historic Downtown Mansfield (106 S Main St, @HistoricMansfield) hosts the World’s Only St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade & Palooza 10am-5pm Sat-Sun featuring the main parade, plus a baby parade, a pet parade, the Pickle 5K/10K/KidsK, beer keg races, food/retail vendors, live music, and a pickle playground. There is no cost to attend but bring beer/shopping money. For more info and parking instructions, visit PickleParade.org.

PLANO

Legacy Hall (7800 Windrose Av, 972-846-4255) hosts a St. Patrick’s Day Party 3pm-9pm Thu. Green Beer Happy Hour is 3pm-6pm with $4 brews, Irish mule specials, Irish whiskey shots, and beer-battered fish and chips available for purchase. Live music by The Rich Girls (Hall & Oates tribute 7pm-9pm. There is no cost to attend.

Shark Club Sports Grill (8451 Parkwood Blvd, 469-535-5200) hosts Shamrocks & Stilettos 7:30pm-11:30pm Thu featuring DJ I Am He spinning southern blues, soul, and R&B. “Are you 100% Black and 0% Irish but still want to have a good time?” asks the promoter. If so, Shark’s has you covered. Ages 21+ welcome, but 25+ preferred. No cover charge, but tables for 2-4 people can be reserved for $50 on EventBrite.com or call 601-842-0678.

ROANOKE

Roanoke ChopHouse Live (39 S Oak St, 817-402-8677) hosts its Saint Patrick’s Day Party at 7pm Thu with an Open Mic Night hosted by Jamie Richards.