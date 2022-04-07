If you’re looking to turn Easter weekend into a bit of a staycation, several area hotels have stellar culinary offerings and room stays. Make your brunch reservations before checking out rooms. Since the Easter brunch at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel is already sold out, I bet you need to act fast on the rest of these.

Four Seasons Resort (4150 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, 972-717-0700) is serving Easter brunch 10am-3pm Sun, Apr 17, at its in-house LAW Restaurant, featuring a buffet. Selections include breakfast and brunch staples, special dishes by Chef Paolo Gama, and desserts by Chef Yudith Bustos of Lone Star Pastry Shop. The cost is $125 per adult ($55 for kids 12 years old or younger) and includes two complimentary mimosas or Bloody Marys. Call for reservations.

Gaylord Texan Hotel (1501 Gaylord Trl, Grapevine, 817-778-1000) has two brunch spots on-site for Easter. Both Riverwalk Cantina and Zeppole are serving up antipasti, a seafood station, and a carving station, plus live music and complimentary mimosas 10:30am-2pm Sun, Apr 17. The cost is $95 per adult (age 12 and up) and $35 per child (ages 4 to 11). Visit GaylordTexanTickets.com to reserve tickets.

Hotel Crescent Court (400 Crescent Ct, Dallas, 214-871-3200) has an annual Easter brunch buffet at The Crescent Club 10:30am-2pm Sun, Apr 17, featuring a Belgian waffle bar, omelet station, prime rib, a bourbon-glazed ham carving station, and a seafood station that includes jumbo shrimp, snow crab claws, and shucked oysters, plus a separate kids’ buffet. The cost is $125 per adult, $60 for kids (age 12 and under), and complimentary for the little ones (age 5 and under). Your parking will be validated. The dress code is “smart casual.” Reservations via Open Table are required.

Along with the usual à la carte, shareable brunch dishes available 8am-2pm every Sat-Sun at its 97 West Kitchen & Bar, Hotel Drover (200 Mule Alley Dr, 817-755-5557) has some special activities for hotel guests on Easter Sunday, Apr 17 according to Texas Lifestyle Magazine. During the Exclusive Easter Egg Hunt, hotel guests can search for two golden eggs 11am-2pm — one for adults and one for kids. The adult prize is a midweek night stay with a pool cabana, $100 resort credit, and two robes. The children’s prize is similar, but the midweek stay is in a bunk room, and instead of two robes, the winning kiddo will receive two tickets to the rodeo.

At Hotel Vin Autograph Collection (215 E Dallas Rd, Grapevine, 817-796-9696), your Easter dining options are twofold. In the Bordeaux Ballroom 10am-3pm Sun, Apr 17, enjoy Chef Juan Pablo Silva’s buffet, featuring a flambee crepe station, oyster bar, and more. The cost is $90 per adult and $45 per child (ages 6 to 12). Children’s tickets include entry to an Easter egg hunt and photos with the Easter Bunny at 11:30am or 1:30pm. Reservations via Open Table are required.

At Scout Bar inside the Statler Hotel (1914 Commerce St, Dallas, 469-320-8993), the Easter brunch buffet is only $49.99 per person 11am-3pm, Sun Apr 17, and kids (ages 12 and under) eat free from a special kids’ menu. Adult selections include roasted salmon, herb-crusted lamb, ham and prime rib carving stations, sides, desserts, and soft drinks. To see the full menu and make reservations, go to ScoutDallas.com/Easter-Buffet.

While you can’t stay overnight on the grounds of the Scarborough Renaissance Festival (2511 FM 66, Waxahachie, 972-938-3247), you may want to book a stay at a Waxahachie hotel or B&B to rest up between Day 1 and Day 2 of the Easter Celebration at Scarborough 10am-7pm Sat-Sun, Apr 16-17. On both days, children can enjoy the Easter Scavenger Hunt throughout the festival grounds at their own pace using a map provided at the gate. Handmade pasta dishes, fresh pastries, turkey legs, Scotch eggs, and “the largest food-on-a-stick selection in Texas” are available for purchase at five food courts and kitchens. Beer and wine tastings are held daily at 12 pubs and taverns. At the Crown Meadow Stage at noon Sun, you are invited to attend the Renaissance Easter Service.

Before you board your dog — perhaps with local favorite Doggie Diggs — and head out for an Easter getaway, take them to a celebration just for them this weekend. Head to Raccoon Run Pavilion at the south end of River Legacy Park (701 NW Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington) for the annual Easter Begg Hunt at 1:30pm Sun, Apr 10. The cost is $10 per dog. Preregister at Three Dog Bakery Arlington (817 E Lamar Blvd) or call the shop at 817-795-3165. “We are busy stuffing eggs with treats and raffle tickets for some great prizes!”