Thursday June 2, 2022

Break out the hats and hooters, Steely Dan’s 2022 Earth After Hours Tour is coming to Dickies Arena (1911 Montgomery St, 817-402-9000) with special guest Snarky Puppy, fellow multiple Grammy winners but all the way from Denton. Doors open at 6pm, and the show starts at 7:30pm. Tickets are $39.50-399.50 at DickiesArena.com.

Friday June 3, 2022

Grab some friends, a picnic blanket, and some drinks and head to the Kimbell Art Museum (3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-332-8451) to enjoy the sweet voice of Tatiana “LadyMay” Mayfield as part of Jazz on the Green. The evening will include free kids’ activity kits and local vendors, including Luckey G’s Bistro, Salsa Limon, and Melt Ice Creams. This event is free to the public and starts at 5:30pm. Visit KimbellArt.org.

Saturday June 4, 2022

The 19th Annual Django Reinhardt Festival has returned to Arts Fifth Avenue (1628 5th Av, 817-923-9500) at 8pm today and 7pm Sun. After being rescheduled back in January, the festival is returning for two nights of music, drinks, and eats in honor of the titular guitar legend. Tickets are $20 for one night or $35 for both at Buy.TicketstotheCity.com.

Sunday June 5, 2022

Is it possible to own too many plants? Not in my book! Join Wandering Roots Markets at Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, 817-367-9798) for the Planty Pop-Up starting at noon. Stop by to check out all things plants, ranging from common and rare items to accessories. This family-friendly market is free to attend. For more information, see the event page at Facebook.com/WanderingRootsMarkets.

Monday June 6, 2022

Stop in Leaves Book & Tea Shop (120 St. Louis Av, 682-233-4832) at 6:30pm for Leaves’ monthly cookbook club, co-hosted by the neighboring business The Table, for a fantastic food-filled evening. This installment of the club centers on Cook Like a Local by Chef Chris Shepherd. Pick a recipe or two and bring it along for a potluck dinner to be shared among friends. This event is free to attend. For more information, visit LeavesBookandTeaShop.com.

Tuesday June 7, 2022

Are you looking to try out your comedy chops? Tonight is the Comedy Open-Mic Night at Funky Picnic Brewery & Café (401 Bryan Av, 817-708-2739) hosted by Claws Out Comedy. It’s also Tipsy Tuesday, which means all-day happy hour. The laughs begin at 8pm, with in-person sign-up starting at 7:30pm. For more information and tickets, which are free, visit FunkyPicnicBrewery.com.

Wednesday June 8, 2022

The American Red Cross hosts a blood drive 9am-3pm by appointment to help patients with sickle-cell anemia at Medical City Fort Worth (900 8th Av, 817-877-5292). Each donor will be given a $20 Amazon gift card and a Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last. Schedule your appointment at RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code MedicalCitySickleCell.