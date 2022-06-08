While North Texas is full of places for Dad the next two weekends, at least eight locales we dig are hosting Father’s Day celebrations. If there’s an upcoming graduate in your life, buy them a gift at these spots while you’re there. Purchase food or tchotchkes for the HS seniors and save the booze for the college grads, of course. (We’re nothing if not responsible blurb publishers!)

1.) Plan ahead and shop for your dads and grads at Wild Acre Brewing (1734 E El Paso St, Ste 190, 817-882-9453) from noon to 5pm Sat as part of the Wandering Roots Father’s Day Market. Along with shopping for the perfect gift(s), enjoy craft beer, food trucks, kids’ crafts, live music, and outdoor games for the whole family.

2.) Jericho Road Baptist Church (5000 Eastland St, 817-585-1293) invites all fathers to stop by for a complimentary breakfast 9am-11am Sat, Jun 18. Fathers will also receive a free car wash 10am-2pm. (The cost for other non-paternal customers is $10.) Lunch, available for $5, features two hotdogs or one hot link, plus chips and a drink. For more info, visit Facebook.com/JerichoRoadBC.

3.) Nascent Culinary (@NascentCulinary), a North Texas business specializing in pop-up dining experiences, hosts Father’s Day Beefsteak Buffet Dinner at Neighbor’s House Grocery (501 W 6th St, Ste 175, 817-334-0526) at 2pm and 5pm Sun, Jun 19. Tickets are $45 per person at Buy.Stripe.com/9AQ7vf0TI5AY4aA3cc.

4.) Race Street neighbors Creatively Beaut Goods (@)CreativelyBeautGoodsCBG) and Neutral Ground Brewing Company (2929 Race St, 682-499-6033) are co-hosting a family- and pet-friendly Father’s Day Pop-Up event in the back parking lot 4pm-9pm Sat, Jun 18. Enjoy brews, cigars, and a classic-car hangout from Neutral Ground, grilled foods from Free Smoke BBQ, and music on vinyl spun by DJ Bilal, all while shopping for gift items from a variety of vendors.

5.) Have a wild time 6pm-8:30pm Sat, Jun 18, at the exclusive after-hours Father’s Day Cookout at the Fort Worth Zoo (1989 Colonial Pkwy, 817-759-7555). This event includes dinner at The Reserve in the African Savanna area, an open bar with beer and wine, a meet-and-greet with the zoo’s outreach animals, and a giraffe-feeding experience for your whole group, plus one meerkat-adoption package for Dad. Tickets are $85 for adults (ages 13 and older), $30 for kids (ages 3 to 12), and free for younger children (ages 2 and under) at FortWorthZoo.org/Fathers-Day-Cookout. All proceeds benefit the zoo’s adoption program, which supports the care and feeding of the animals.

6.) Lava Cantina (5805 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, 214-618-6893) hosts Father’s Day Brunch 9am-2pm Sun, Jun 19, featuring live jazz. Start with the #DadBod Salad Bar, then move to other brunch items, including a smoked prime-rib carving station, Bradshaw Bourbon-glazed chicken, beet-cured deviled eggs, sour cream-and-chive whipped potatoes, a mac ’n’ cheese station, balsamic-grilled broccolini, shrimp cocktail, sliders, and a dessert bar. If breakfast is more your thing, you can also enjoy a breakfast taco station. While you will pay in person — $32 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under — you will need a free reservation at EventBrite.com to reserve space for your party.

7.) With two locations in our area of North Texas, including Fort Worth (2300 W 7th St, Ste 140, 817-270-2337) and Euless (1200 Chisholm Trl, Bld E1, Ste 101, 817-354-2000), Hopdoddy Burger Bar has a Father’s Day deal for you. By mentioning the “Double It for Dad” promotion in person 11am-9pm Sun, Jun 19, you’ll receive a second complimentary beef (regular), chicken, or veggie patty on your burger. Hopdoddy also has gift ideas. “If your dad likes burgers, beer, and good puns, Hopdoddy Hop Shop has the perfect gifts for him! What better Father’s Day gift than a ‘Good with Meat’ apron, a pint glass, or grilling accessories to help with his next big cookout? You can check out all of the items available now at Hopdoddy.com/HopShop.”

8.) Based on the image here, the target audience of the Texas Wine Fest is your dad. (I mean, just look at him.) With timed entries at an indoor venue — cool and comfortable and less people-y than ever before — the wine festival is back at Collins Event Center (1010 N Collins St, Arlington, 877-294-6836). On Sun, Jun 19, the festival is admitting 150 people at a time at noon, 2pm, 4pm, and 6pm. Tickets are $49 at TexasWinos.com and include admission, a souvenir wine glass, all wine tastings, and samples from vendors.