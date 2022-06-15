1.) If you didn’t make it to London for the queen’s recent Platinum Jubilee celebration and need a dose of Britannica, make your way to the British Emporium (140 N Main St, Grapevine, 817-421-2311), where it’s Jubilee Month thru Thu, Jun 30. The store is stocked with ingredients for a Jubilee-inspired meal, including coronation chicken, clotted cream, English scones, preserves, and sausage rolls. Plus, if you don’t already have Paddington Bear and some marmalade on hand, are you really living the royal life?

2.) National troupe Keith & Margo presents Murder in Sundance Square, an immersive mystery dinner theatre experience at Aloft Hotel (334 W 3rd St, 817-885-7999) twice monthly, including 7pm-10pm Fri. “Enjoy an evening of delicious cuisine and despicable crime as you help solve a triple homicide, but don’t be surprised if you find yourself at the business end of a comically snarky third-degree interrogation by our hilarious Homicide Detective, ostensibly from the Fort Worth Police Department.” Tickets are $62.95 per person and include an hors d’oeuvre reception, a three-course dinner with your entree of choice, soft drinks (cash bar available), gratuities, and the live-action show happening all around you. For details and tickets, visit MurderMysteryTexas.com.

3.) Although Arlington is its very own (large) city and is located in Tarrant County, as part of Dallas (not DFW) Tiki Week, you can attend the Headhunter Party at 4 Kahunas Tiki Lounge (506 E Division St, 682-276-6097) at 8pm Fri, featuring specials on drinks made with Deadhead Rum. “Wear your biggest, loudest, or prettiest hair accessories, headdresses, hats, clips, and head decorations to win BIG prizes.” There is no cost to attend.

4.) In celebration of Juneteenth, check out Soul of Sycamore: Art in the Park at 2525 Rosedale St (@SoulofSycamore) 1pm-9pm Sun. This second annual event is designed to “educate, excite, and inform” the community about the newly minted national Juneteenth holiday. Beyond the curated art on exhibit, other attractions include a battle of the bands, a barbecue cookoff, a kids’ zone, paint-and-sip activities, and shopping opportunities. Chef DJ Catering will serve “Mutha Plkn Chckn Salad,” Snow Shack will sling snow cones, and more. This event is free to attend.

5.) Executive Chef David Pacheco aims to help you “take your summer grilling up a notch” at the Grillin & Chillin Chef Demo & Tasting at Restaurant506 at The Sanford House (506 N Center St, Arlington, 817-801-5541) 6:30pm-8:30pm Thu, Jun 23. Menu items include grilled Korean tacos, hanger steak, mashed potatoes, and a grilled vegetable stack. For dessert, sample grilled peaches and cream. Tickets are $50 per person on EventBrite.com.

6.) Cowtown Farmers Market (3821 Southwest Blvd, @CowtownFarmersMKT) is “ushering in the dog days of summer” with its Summer Festival 8am-noon Sat, Jun 25. There will be family-friendly activities, cooking demos, gardening information, music, and a few special surprises, along with the fan-favorite usual weekly vendors. This event will also celebrate the doggos, who are always welcome at the market, by showcasing doggie-themed goods and services. For a complete list of vendors, visit Facebook.com/CowtownFarmersMkt.

7.) I imagine the first step to making a wood-fired pizza would be to own a wood-fire oven, but I’m glad to be proven wrong. Find the truth 5:30pm-7:30pm Sun, Jun 26, at Make Your Own Wood-Fired Pizza: A Cooking Experience with Pizza Verde (5716 Locke Av, 817-348-9852), where you will learn creating/cooking techniques, sample complimentary bites, enjoy a glass of prosecco, and go home with a Pizza Verde goodie bag that includes dough and sauce recipes, some house-made mozzarella, and swag. Additional beer and wine will be available for purchase. Tickets are $60 per person on EventBrite.com.

8.) The golden boys of far-east Tarrant County barbecue are bringing the ’cue to the heart of the Fort. Join Goldee’s BBQ (@GoldeesBBQ) and Mill Scale Metalworks (@MillScaleMetalworks) at Nickel City (212 S Main St, @NickelCityFWTX) for a Live Fire Pop-Up at 2pm Sun, Jun 26. This event will feature a special food menu (while supplies last) and George Dickel Whiskey cocktails, with a portion of the drink sales going to the nonprofit No Kid Hungry.