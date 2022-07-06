1.) Need a final fix of crawfish for the season? Shell Shack Arlington (550 Lincoln Sq, 844-588-2722) is having a Crawfish Boil 6pm-9pm Thu. Tickets are $30 in person and include 3 pounds of crawfish, corn, potatoes, sausage, and eggs.

2.) Into the Dark Blue, a nonprofit group focused on men’s mental health and wellness, hosts gatherings to “pair what it means to be masculine with carefully curated adult beverages.” On the first Thursday of every month, all male-identifying people are invited to the Dark Blue Men’s Group 6pm-9pm at Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe (401 Bryan Av, Ste 117, 817-708-2739). There is no cost to attend. Just bring your own beer money.

3.) Head to Historic Downtown Weatherford (401 Fort Worth Hwy, Weatherford, 817-594-3801) 8am-4pm Sat for the 37th Annual Parker County Peach Festival. Along with food vendors, there will also be arts and crafts, children’s activities, two stages with live music, and more. Tickets are $10 at ParkerCountyPeachFestival.org.

4.) Sunday marks the first farmers’ market at the new location of Lola’s (2000 W Berry St, 817-759-9100). From 11am-4pm, purchase locally grown/produced food, fresh fruits, and vegetables from more than 30 vendors and food trucks while enjoying live music. This family-/pet-friendly event is free to attend and happens on the second Sunday of every month.

5.) A Geek and Her Brush, winner of Best Paint Night in our Best Of 2021 edition, is hosting a painting event at Neutral Ground Brewing (2929 Race St, 682-499-6033). Buy tickets at Eventbrite.com by Thursday, then enjoy the Paint & Pints: Paint Your Pet event 2pm-4pm Sun. Tickets are $30 and include all the supplies for your custom painting and your first adult beverage.

6.) From 5pm to 7pm every Friday thru Aug 26, the Kimbell Cafe inside the Kimbell Art Museum (3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-332-8451) hosts a Summer Happy Hour, featuring musicians from the Allegro Guitar Society. These events are free to attend. Beer, wine, and light snacks are available for purchase, and Kimbell members receive a 10% discount.

7.) If you’ve ever watched Sandra Lee on the Food Network, you’ll know what I mean by “tablescape.” Clearfork retailer Sugarboo & Co. (5270 Monahans Av, 682-268-4366) hosts a Summer Tablescaping Workshop 6pm-8pm Thu, Jul 14, where you can learn to design, style, and set a memorable tablescape based on the store’s Speckled Ceramics collection. Tickets are $27 on Eventbrite.com and include all class materials for a ribbed ceramic speckled soup spoon, speckled ceramic pot, and faux sedum succulent. During the event, attendees receive 15% off all store merchandise.

8.) Apparently, a “glizzy” is a hot dog, and Martin House Brewing Co. (220 S Sylvania Av, Ste 209, 817-222-0177) is throwing a party in its honor. Glizzy Fest, from noon to 5pm on Sat, Jul 16, will feature four food trucks, a hot dog-eating contest, wiener dogs (and a cooling pool just for doggos), craft vendors, and a special seltzer launch. There will also be live music by Texan Fool, a John Cougar Mellencamp cover band, and weird beer. “We’re tapping up a special batch of Best Maid Pickle Mustard Beer, and we’re releasing a hot dog water seltzer called Bun Length.” There will be around 25 beers on tap. The event is free to attend, but if you’re drinking, then the $15 wristband is the way to go. It covers you on a souvenir “suckin’ on chili dogs” glass and four pours of beer or seltzers.