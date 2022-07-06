Thursday July 7, 2022

Premier Gold, Silver & Coins is on the hunt for its namesake items, plus antiques, collectibles, watches, and more at events around the country. At the Denton Road Show Buying Event 10am-6pm daily thru Fri or 10am-3pm Sat at the Hilton Garden Inn (3110 Colorado Blvd, Denton, 419-203-3720), experts will be on hand to evaluate your items. This event is free to attend, but registration is requested via Eventbrite.com. For more info on the items sought, visit PremierGoldSilverandCoin.com.

Friday July 8, 2022

National troupe Keith & Margo presents Murder in Sundance Square, an immersive mystery dinner theatre experience at Aloft Hotel (334 W 3rd St, 817-885-7999) twice monthly, including 7pm-10pm tonight. “Enjoy an evening of delicious cuisine and despicable crime as you help solve a triple homicide, but don’t be surprised if you find yourself at the business end of a comically snarky third-degree interrogation by our hilarious Homicide Detective, ostensibly from the Fort Worth Police Department.” Tickets are $62.95 per person and include an hors d’oeuvre reception, a three-course dinner with your entree of choice, soft drinks (cash bar available), gratuities, and the live-action show happening all around you. For details and tickets, visit MurderMysteryTexas.com.

Saturday July 8, 2022

Every second Saturday 4pm-6pm thru Dec 10, join Liberty Lounge (515 S Jennings Av, @LibertyLoungeFWTX) for Lit Liberty Book Club. Today’s discussion will be about Chicken Sisters by KJ Dell’Antonia. Tired of being caught in the middle of a feud between two family-owned fried chicken restaurants, heroine Amanda desperately sends a letter to a reality-TV food competition, launching “both families out of the frying pan and directly into the fire.”

Sunday July 9, 2022

Some people hike at national parks while others do yoga at the museum. If you like to take your wellness routine along while seeing the sights, you might enjoy Sound Bath & Chill at the Arlington Museum of Art (201 W Main St, Arlington, 817-275-4600), hosted by Arlington Yoga Center. This event is an “immersive experience, combining the tranquility of an art museum with the contemplative practice of sound healing and gentle movement.” The class is held in the museum’s exhibit hall, and your ticket includes admission to the current exhibit, Disney Art from Private Collections. Bring your own mat and relaxation supplies, including blankets, essential oils, eye cover, water, and more. Tickets are $25 on Eventbrite.com.

Monday July 10, 2022

We don’t have a gossip column, but if we did, that’s where we’d tell you that Jim Austin’s son, Chris Austin, will be a cast member on the upcoming 19th season of The Bachelorette. Jim Austin is hosting a premiere watch party 7pm-9pm at The Warehouse (1125 E Berry St, 817-923-9305). This free event features a cash bar, food vendors, and door prizes. Registration is requested at BacheloretteChrisWatchParty.Eventbrite.com. To learn more about Chris Austin, visit ABC.com/Shows/The-Bachelorette/Cast/Chris-2022.

Tuesday July 11, 2022

In celebration of the show’s 50th anniversary, Bass Performance Hall presents Jesus Christ Superstar at 7:30pm Tue-Fri, 1:30pm and 7:30pm Sat, and 1:30pm and 6:30pm Sun thru Sun, Jul 17. This is the production that won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, paying homage to the 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while “creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.” Tickets start at $55 at BassHall.com/Superstar.

Wednesday July 12, 2022

If you think it’s too hot to go to the zoo right now, you’re not wrong. That’s why the Dallas Zoo will meet you and the kids at the Arlington Public Library Southwest Branch (3311 SW Green Oaks Blvd, 817-459-6900) for an indoor experience 2:15pm-3pm. Animal Adventures with the Dallas Zoo features ambassador animals, including birds, mammals, and reptiles. This 45-minute educational program is free to the public.