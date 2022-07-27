Thursday July 28, 2022

Since Steel Magnolias was initially written as a play, it’s no surprise that it translated so well into a screenplay for the 1989 film of the same name. Written by Robert Harling, based on his experience with his sister’s death, the play is a dramatic comedy about a small group of Southern women who bond in northwest Louisiana. See Steel Magnolias in its original format at Casa Manana (3101 W Lancaster Av, 817-332-2272) at 7:30pm tonight, 8pm Fri-Sat, or 2pm Sun. Tickets start at $29 at CasaManana.org.

Friday July 29, 2022

If it were 1990 and I could see him perform with Damn Yankees — or 2022 in a world where he keeps his mouth shut offstage and between songs — I’d love to see Sweaty Teddy live at Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plz, 817-624-7117) tonight. If you don’t mind, or actually enjoy, his right-wing asshattery and prepper propaganda, Ted Nugent hits the stage at 10pm. Tickets start at $20 at BillyBobsTexas.com.

Saturday July 30, 2022

For its final production of the Broadway season, Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, 817-212-4280) presents Mean Girls, a musical based on the film of the same name, with book by Tina Fey (30 Rock), music by Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), and lyrics by Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde). Directed by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon), Mean Girls tells the story of the naive newbie Cady Heron, who falls victim to a trio of her new classmate “frenemies” led by the charming and ruthless Regina George. “When Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.” Show times are at 7:30pm Tue-Fri, 1:30pm and 7:30pm Sat, or 1:30pm and 6:30pm Sun. Tickets start at $55 at BassHall.com/MeanGirls.

Sunday July 31, 2022

More than one group is protesting for women’s rights this weekend. Join them at the Tarrant County Courthouse (100 W Weatherford St) 6pm-8pm Sat-Sun. The Saturday march has been organized by Bans Off Our Bodies (FTWActivism.com/Bans-Off-FTW), while Sunday is hosted by Women of Texas United: Restore Women’s Rights & Recall SB 8 (Facebook.com/Groups/381164546936840). For more information on Bans Off Our Bodies and to hear local women’s stories, visit the Fort Worth Weekly channel on YouTube.com and view our Women on Roe series.

Monday August 1, 2022

Today is the day. Voting for our annual Best Of Awards begins at midnight. Do you have thoughts, feeling, hopes, dreams, or concerns about the categories on the ballot this year? If so, speak now or forever hold your peace. To see last year’s categories, visit FWWeekly.com and flip through last year’s Best Of edition in the Magazines drop-down. Submit your suggestions no later than 5pm Fri by emailing .

Tursday August 2, 2022

Join Carolyn Marco of Kiki Knows Art (@ Kiki_Knows_Art) at Lockwood Distilling Co. (1411 Magnolia Av, 682-499-6270) for Upcycled Jewelry Workshop from 7pm to 9pm. You will create an original piece of jewelry using salvaged leather and repurposed metal tins. Tickets are $55 on EventBrite.com and include one craft cocktail and all the supplies and tools needed for the project.

(UPDATE: The date of this event has been moved to Tue, Aug 16.)