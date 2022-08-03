Twice a year, area restaurants band together and not only give diners a chance to try gourmet meals at a discount but also help an area nonprofit. For each meal purchased at a Tarrant-area participating restaurant, 20% will be donated back to the Fort Worth-based nonprofit Lena Pope, which provides prevention and early intervention services to support child development. From Friday thru Sun, Aug 14, 23 Tarrant County restaurants are participating, with many offering extensions thru Sun, Sep 4. Below are the nine in Fort Worth proper.

1.) B&B Butchers & Restaurant (5212 Marathon Av, 817-737-5212) is offering a three-course dinner Friday thru Sun, Sep 4, for $49 per person. First course options include Mr. G’s Classic Caesar Salad, iceberg wedge, steakhouse salad, meatballs, or San Daniele prosciutto and burrata. For your second course, choose from the Snake River Farms pork chop, Granny Smith’s chicken shank, pan-seared salmon, surf and turf, veg house salad, or rigatoni a la vodka. For dessert, choices include New York cheesecake, chocolate cake, or the classic crème brûlée. There is also a $24 lunch menu. For more info, visit BBButchers.com.

2.) Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine (4259 Bryant Irvin Rd, 817-738-5489) is serving up a three-course meal Tuesday thru Sat, Aug 13, for $49 per person. For the first course, choose between the house or tomato-watermelon salad. Second-course options include pecan-crusted redfish, pork tenderloin, beef tenderloin, or quail and mushroom pasta. For dessert, choose between strawberry chess pie or Gigi’s Chocolate-Amaretto Cake. For more info, visit BonnellsTexas.com.

3.) City Works Eatery & Pour House (5288 Monahans Av, 682-207-1500) wants you to get ready for a succulent three-course dinner Friday thru Sun, Sep 4, for $49 per person. The first-course options include 1871 Chili, Rebel’s Spicy Cauliflower, Caesar Salad, or a house salad. For the second course, choose from smoked barbecue ribs, salmon, Cajun chicken, or rigatoni. For dessert, it’s S’More Dip, peanut butter Snickers pie, or donuts. There is also a $29 lunch menu. For more info, visit LenaPope.org/DFWRestaurantWeek.

4.) Don Artemio Mexican Heritage (3268 W 7th St, 817-470-1439) is offering a three-course dinner Friday thru Sun, Sep 4, for $49 per person. For an appetizer, choose between the taco de nopalitos fritos or the sope de pulpo con chicharrón. Entree choices include El Famoso Chile Hojaldrado, enchiladas queso queso, and Norwegian salmon en pipián verde y frijoles puercos. For dessert, enjoy fresas con crema, which is Mexican vanilla bean cream, berries, berry foam, tulip cookie chunks, and couli. There is also a $24 lunch menu and a $29 brunch menu (Sat-Sun). For more info, visit LenaPope.org/DFWRestaurantWeek.

5.) Fitzgerald (6115 Camp Bowie Blvd, Ste 104, 817-349-9245) is serving up a three-course dinner Friday thru Sun, Sep 4, for $49 per person. First-course options include a chilled sweet corn and blue crab soup, house wedge salad, or tuna tartare. For your second course, choose blackened redfish, Pork Delmonico, or seared ahi tuna. For the third course, there’s flourless chocolate cake, buttermilk pie, or Banana Foster’s banana pudding. There is also a $24 lunch menu. For more info, visit EatatFitz.com.

6.) Rise Souffle Nº3 (5135 Monahans Av, 817-737-7473) would like you to enjoy a three-course meal Friday thru Sun, Sep 4, for $39 per person. Start with a complimentary course of a glass of wine or the chef’s artisan plate. For the first course, choose marshmallow soup, French onion soup, or the Rise Salad. For the second course, enjoy the cauliflower and brie soufflé, jambon and gruyere soufflé, mushroom soufflé, or the Rise Chicken Salad. For dessert, there’s the Reese’s Soufflé, raspberry soufflé, or crème brulée. For more info, visit LenaPope.org/DFWRestaurantWeek.

7.) Toro Toro (200 Main St, 817-975-9895) is serving up a four-course meal Friday thru Sun, Sep 4, for $49 per person. Antojito choices are lomo saltado empanadas or hamachi tiradito. De la parilla choices include an 8-ounce flatiron steak, achiote-seared salmon, or charred rainbow cauliflower. For guarnicion, choose between roasted heirloom carrots or potatoes three ways. Más is the next course and includes your choice of truffle mashed potatoes or the aforementioned carrots. For postre, there’s yellow corn cake or housemade churros. For more info, visit ToroToroFortWorth.com.

8.) Waters Restaurant (301 Main St, 817-984-1110) is offering a three-course dinner Friday thru Sun, Sep 4, for $49 per person. Starter choices are chilled watermelon and cucumber salad and chopped romaine and summer corn relish salad. Entree choices — which all include sides of dirty rice and thin green beans — include grilled Creole shrimp, Southwestern seared salmon, porcini salt-grilled filet mignon, and panko-breaded Louisiana crawfish cakes. For dessert, enjoy Texas sheet-cake or cornmeal buttermilk pie. For more info, visit WatersTexas.com.

9.) Wicked Butcher (512 Main St, 817-601-46210) is serving a three-course dinner Friday thru Sun, Sep 4, for $49 per person. For the first course, there are four choices, including cauliflower soup, steak tartare, Wicked Wedge, or hamachi crudo. Second-course options include herb-roasted chicken, asparagus risotto, ginger miso Chilean sea bass, Berkshire pork chops, and an 8-ounce center cut filet. For dessert, enjoy olive oil cake, chocolate tart, or black cherry cheesecake. For more info, visit WickedButcher.com.

Participating restaurants are accepting reservations now via OpenTable or by phone. Full dish descriptions are available at LenaPope.org/DFWRestaurantWeek.