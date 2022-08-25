Twice a year, area restaurants band together and not only give diners a chance to try gourmet meals at a discount but also help an area nonprofit. For each meal purchased at a participating restaurant, 20% will be donated to Lena Pope, a Fort Worth nonprofit providing early intervention services for children and families. Here are some North Texas restaurants with offers extended thru early September in some cases.

1.) Bacchus Kitchen + Bar inside Hotel Vin (215 E Dallas Rd, Grapevine, 817-251-3040) is offering a three-course dinner thru Sun for $49 per person. First-course choices include gazpacho, lentil soup, or summer salad. For your second course, choose from burrata, meatballs, or tuna tartar. For your third course, enjoy cannelloni, chicken breast, or salmon. There is also a two-course lunch menu for $24 per person. For more information, visit BacchusTX.com/Menus.

2.) The Classic Café at Roanoke (504 N Oak St, 817-430-8185) is offering a three-course dinner thru Sat, Sep 3, for $49 per person. First-course selections include a classic Caesar salad, cream of tomato soup, or a house salad. For your second course, choose from Asian marinated salmon, pan-seared breast of duck, or Pork Jägerschnitzel. For dessert, enjoy blueberry buttermilk pie or Texas sheet cake. For details and bonus add-on options, visit TheClassicCafe.com/DFW-Restaurant-Week.

3.) Fitzgerald (6115 Camp Bowie Blvd, Ste 104, 817-349-9245) is offering a three-course dinner Friday thru Sun, Sep 4, for $49 per person. The first-course options are a chilled sweet corn and blue crab soup, house wedge salad, or tuna tartare. For your second course, choose blackened redfish, Pork Delmonico, or seared ahi tuna. For your third course, choose flourless chocolate cake, buttermilk pie, or Banana Foster’s banana pudding. There is also a $24 lunch menu available. For more info, visit EatatFitz.com/Menus.

4.) Home Plate Restaurant & Patio at Texas Ranger Golf Club (701 Brown Blvd, Arlington, 817-575-8299) is offering a three-course dinner thru Thu, Sep 8, for $39 per person. Starters include your choice of roasted beet and tomato salad, prosciutto and goat cheese flatbread, or coconut shrimp. Main course choices include grilled Mahi-Mahi, short rib, roasted chicken, or mushroom fettucine. For dessert, enjoy strawberry crème brûlée or berry chocolate glaze cheesecake. For more information and details on the $24 lunch options, see the drop-down menu at TexasRangerGolfClub.com/HomePlate.

5.) Kirby’s Prime Steakhouse (3305 E Hwy 114, Grapevine, 817-410-2221) is offering a three-course dinner thru Sat, Sep 3, for $49 per person. First-course options include artichoke and portobello cake, buffalo fried shrimp, Moroccan lamb, and spinach salad. For your second course, choose filet mignon, linguini ratatouille, redfish picatta, or Tuscan chicken. For dessert, enjoy chocolate tres leches or lemon blueberry creme brulee. For details and available add-ons, visit KirbysSteakhouse.com/Southlake/DFW-Restaurant-Weeks-2022.

6.) Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge (4120 River Walk Dr, Flower Mound, 469-451-5019) is offering a three-course meal thru Sun, Sep 4, for $39 per person at dinner or $24 per person at lunch. Choices for the primero course include carne asada fries, chicken flautas, nachos, or stuffed jalapeno. The segundo choices include carne asada, jalapeno snapper, mesquite chicken, MX combo, a smothered burrito, or traditional taco salad, Then, enjoy fried ice cream or tres leches for postres. For descriptions and more info, visit PrimosMXKitchen.com/Restaurant-Week.

7.) Sfereco in Flower Mound (4120 River Walk Dr, 469-993-1201) and Lewisville (233 W Church St, 469-312-3009) is offering a three-course meal thru Sun, Sep 4, for $39 per person at dinner or $24 per person at lunch. Prima choices include caprese skewers, Italian pizza puffs, or traditional meatballs. For seconda, choose Chicky Chicky Parm Parm, chop salad, rigatoni, roasted salmon, or traditional beef lasagna. For dolces, enjoy seasonal bombolini or tiramisu. Read the full descriptions at Sfereco.com/Restaurant-Week.

8.) Wicked Butcher (512 Main St, 817-601-46210) is offering a three-course dinner Friday thru Sun, Sep 4, for $49 per person. For your first course, there are four choices: cauliflower soup, steak tartare, Wicked Wedge, or hamachi crudo. Second-course options include herb-roasted chicken, asparagus risotto, ginger miso Chilean sea bass, Berkshire pork chops, and an 8-ounce center-cut filet. For dessert, enjoy olive oil cake, chocolate tart, or black cherry cheesecake. For more info, visit WickedButcher.com/Menu

Reservations are being accepted now and via OpenTable or by calling the restaurants directly. Full descriptions of each dish can be found at LenaPope.org/DFWRestaurantWeek. For info on participating restaurants in Fort Worth, click here.