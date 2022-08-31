Labor Day is pretty self-explanatory. On the first Monday in September, we celebrate the American worker by not working. How will you spend your federally mandated three-day weekend? Here are eight ways around North Texas.

1.) If you’re planning a final summer blowout at home, The Butcher Shop at B&B (5212 Marathon Av, 817-737-5212) has some specials to check out 11am-4pm Wed-Sun. Purchase an Otto Wilde Griller for the sale price of $999 (originally $1,195). “In just three minutes, the grill heats up to 1,500°F to create a flavor and juice-locking crust in just a minute per side.” B&B’s Summer Grilling Packages include options for B&B’s popular TX Burger & Wagyu Hot Dog Boxes, regular burgers and hot dogs, select cuts, and more. For more details or to order, visit BBButchers.com/Menus-Ft-Worth.

2.) Are you headed to Lake Granbury this weekend? If so, stop by the Granbury Artisan Market (3800 Contrary Creek Rd, 682-498-3431) 9am-2pm Sat-Sun for a special Labor Day Weekend Market. You’ll find all sorts of goodies for purchase from local artisans, farmers, makers, and fellow foodies. For an update on this weekend’s vendors, keep an eye on Facebook.com/GranburyArtisanMarket.

3.) On Sunday, head to The Depot at Cleburne Station (1906 Brazzle Blvd, 817-945-8705) for Lone Star Legacy Night 1pm-4pm as the Cleburne Railroaders play the Lake Country Dockhounds in the last home game before the playoffs. At 2pm, enjoy a Taste of Johnson County with local restaurants selling their best menu items. Tickets are $16 at ILoveTexasBaseball.com, and one child 12 or younger gets in free with each adult ticket purchase. If you’d like to make a weekend of it, stay at the Hampton Inn & Suites (1996 W Henderson St, 817-641-7770). The suites can easily accommodate the whole family, and the indoor pool will be refreshing after a day at the ballpark. Plus, the complimentary continental breakfast includes some yummy bacon and a self-serve waffle station. Do it!

4.) For those searching for a memorable brunch experience this Sunday, Texas Republic (945 Foch St, 817-887-9797) is hosting the Ciroc All White Labor Day Brunch Party noon-4pm. Enjoy one mimosa, a brunch buffet with 30 items, a photobooth, and DJs spinning hip-hop, old school, and Top 40 tunes all day for $20 per person. Upgrade to bottomless mimosas for $12 more. Ciroc specialty cocktails and micheladas will also be available for purchase. For $20 tickets or VIP experiences topping out at $360, visit Eventbrite.com.

5.) The best part of this weekend is not having to do any #adulting on Monday morning, so a Sunday evening show is in order. Local David Bowie tribute band The Thin White Dukes (@TWDSDFW) is playing 8pm-10pm at Hotel Vin (215 E Dallas Rd, Grapevine, 817-796-9696). This “Labor ‘Dave’ Weekend” show is free to attend. If you arrive feeling hungry, check out the dinner menu or bar food items at the hotel’s restaurant/bar, Bacchus. For info on other September shows, check out Crosstown Sounds in the Calendar drop-down at FWWeekly.com.

6.) After participating in any of the festivities above, come Monday, you’ll need a bit of the old “hair of the dog.” Mutt’s Canine Cantina (5317 Clearfork Main St, 817-377-0151) has just the thing. Usually only available Sat-Sun, Mutt’s offers its Hair-of-the-Dog Brunch noon-3pm Mon, featuring Bloody Marys and mimosas for $3 and an all-day breakfast menu. For updates and specials, follow them at Facebook.com/MuttsCantinaFtWorth.

7.) For a final family-friendly summer hurrah, consider heading to Josey Ranch Sports Complex (1440 Keller Springs Rd, Carrollton, 972-466-3080) 11am-7pm Mon for the second annual World-on-Wheels Food Truck Rally & BBQ Competition presented by ScheduleAFoodTruck.com. Food will be available for purchase from 30 food trucks, barbecue pop-ups, vendors, and more. Entertainment options include athletic competitions, face painting, games, karaoke, live music, a playground, a pooch parade, and a pet adoption event. Admission is free.

8.) But wait, there’s more. Troy’s (1650 E Randol Mill Rd, Ste 100, Arlington 817-769-1551) — named after Troy Aikman and serving up gourmet food, signature cocktails, and live music inside Texas Live — hosts a Labor Day Mixer 5:30pm-9:30pm Wed, Sep 7, featuring live music by Sir Earl Toon of Kool & The Gang with Shelley Carrol, food and drink specials, and small business vendors, including ecofriendly jewelry/accessories by Arlington-based maker Tschaner Sefas of 31:13 (@ThirtyOneand13). There is no cost to attend.