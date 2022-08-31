When you have the opportunity to stay in a 3,000-square-foot Airbnb, you say yes, especially if a student of Frank Lloyd Wright designed it. Thus began the second half of my From C to Shining C: Cleburne to Comanche summer adventure.

Tranquility Hill in Comanche is a three-bedroom home on tons of acres. So, along with our usual couple friends/traveling companions, my fiancé and I also invited my mother along. She became a widow earlier this year, so a getaway to the third bedroom of this fabulous house sounded great to her. (As an artist herself, the Frank Lloyd Wright connection was too much to pass up.)

As my mother lives a bit past Cleburne, we picked her up out of the kindness of our hearts but also with the intent of stopping at Woods & Cuds (5601 US 67, Alvarado, 817-783-6328) for premium meats for grilling out. My mom makes a killer chili, and Friday night’s menu was going to be chili dogs with Wagyu wieners. It did not disappoint. The dogs were $20 for 5 pounds and were well worth it.

After arriving at Tranquility Hill (409 Indian Creek Dr, @AirBnB.com/H/SHComanche) and taking in the scenery inside and out, we settled into the den to wait for our friends to arrive. We used the free Netflix to watch The Starling, a dramatic comedy about dealing with grief and a crazy bird. My mom loved it. My fiancé fell asleep. I can’t blame him. He had been driving all day.

Before letting the house suck us in all Saturday afternoon, all Saturday night, and all day Sunday, we got up early on Saturday morning to check out the nearby downtown square. We ate breakfast at a cute little diner called the City Center Cafe (127 N Houston St, 325-356-1300), shopped for antiques at the Courthouse Square Mall (117 N Houston St, 325-356-5414), and visited a museum. Among the many finds at the Comanche County Historical Museum (402 Mooreman Rd, 325-356-5115) was one extraordinary piece in particular: a Buffalo Soldier uniform. The museum’s collection also includes a diorama of a Comanche Native American family campsite, an exhibit about outlaw John Wesley Hardin, and a salute to area veterans from World War I thru the Vietnam era, including a survivor of the sinking of the USS Indianapolis. The museum is open 10am-4pm Wed-Sat. There is no entry fee, but a small monetary donation is appreciated.

Tranquility Hill provides all the kitchen utilities, silverware, plates, and cookware you need for staying all weekend indoors, plus a nice grill out by the basketball hoop. With this in mind, we stopped at the local Brookshire’s (404 W Central Av, 325-356-3248) after our morning outing. We nabbed a buy-one-get-one-free marinated pork loin that we used for a formal dinner Saturday evening in the dining room after eating most of our meals in the breakfast nook in the kitchen. #fancylike

Tranquility Hill also has a wonderful firepit and outdoor living area, but it was July, and it was way too hot out for that. My one complaint, and it’s a small one, is that there is no pool. I wonder what pool Frank Lloyd Wright’s former son-in-law/protege Charles Schiffner would have designed? Had it been anything like the bathroom in the primary suite with tile in his mother-in-law’s favorite shade of pink, it would have been a sight to behold.

Tranquility Hill is immaculately decorated with mid-century art and furniture, including custom pieces explicitly made for the house by the designer. The only thing that snaps you back into this century is your own belongings and the Central Perk decor from Friends at the coffee station. Everything else is pure mid-century delight.

There is rooftop access for the dirty smokers in your group. Binoculars are also provided for scoping out the wildlife on the acreage. Remembering our viewing of The Starling and all the freely roaming deer and rabbits on the property made me think I should have written this for Creature Comforts last week. Instead, I saved this for our Labor Day issue.

While summer might be over, a fall getaway at Tranquility Hill would be perfect. The price of $312 per night is quite reasonable, especially if you divide it among three couples or #YourMomandThem.

While we hated to leave on Sunday, we quickly realized we were all headed in the same direction for part of the way back home. Before parting ways, we stopped in Stephenville and ate at The Purple Goat (2025 E Washington St, 254-965-4628). Service was slow, but the food was worth the wait. Order the Smokin’ Goat BBQ Sandwich with brisket as your meat. Trust us.