Thursday September 1, 2022

With dove season officially opening today in Texas — more on that at bit.ly/DoveSeason22 — my thoughts turn to beloved local band Dove Hunter and the pre-pandemic loss of frontman Jayson Wortham to lymphoma. The epic Valhalla Festival benefit at Lola’s saw the quasi-reunion of Doosu and raised quite a bit of money for Wortham’s widow and children. In fact, the show was so epic that it won Best Concert of the Last 12 Months in our Best Of 2019 edition. Then COVID-19 hit. While life goes on, help is always needed and appreciated. If you’d like to donate to the Jayson Wortham Memorial Fund, visit GoFundMe.com/F/JaysonWortham.

Friday September 2, 2022

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) and its in-house restaurant Cafe Modern present First Friday at the Modern. Gallery admission is always free on Fridays, but 5pm-8pm this evening, you can also enjoy drink specials, complimentary light bites, and live music by the First Friday House Band in the museum’s Grand Lobby. For a complimentary 20-minute docent-led tour, be there by 6:30pm.

Saturday September 3, 2022

While we got to keep him for only four short years, Taylor Hawkins — easily one of the best rock drummers on the planet — was born in 1972 right here in Fort Worth. When the Foo Fighter died in March, the world mourned with us. Today, we celebrate his life. At 10:30am, the Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family present the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert benefiting nonprofits Music Support (MusicSupport.org) and MusiCares (MusiCares.org) live from Wembley Stadium in the U.K. via Paramount+, Pluto TV, and the MTV brand YouTube channels. Then at 9pm, CBS will broadcast an hour-long condensed version. For the complete list of participating artists and alternative ways to view the show, visit FooFighters.com.

Since there are several lakes in the area, I’m sure many of you are waterskiing enthusiasts. If you’d like to meet up with like-minded lake people, check out the Metroplex Ski Club (@MetroplexSkiClub) on the third Tuesday of each month at Shady Oak Barbeque & Grill (6364 Sandshell Dr, 817-306-7812). There are several spectator-friendly events throughout the year — keep an eye on Facebook.com/MetroplexSkiClub/Events — including a free Labor Day weekend show at 11am at Marine Creek Lake (2700 NW Loop 820, 817-335-2491.) (NOTE: In print, we accidentally published that this event was on Sunday. It is actually on Saturday.)

Sunday September 4, 2022

Experience a live music event like never before at Cowtown Unplugged: A Songwriters Showcase. Head to the Omni Hotel Fort Worth (1300 Houston St, 817-535-6664) for an evening with some of the best songwriters of our time, telling their stories and performing their songs in a setting that can’t be surpassed. The Cowtown Unplugged series kicks off at 7:30pm with a line-up featuring Courtney Patton and Jason Eady, followed by headliner Rodney Crowell. For tickets and room packages, click here.

Monday September 5, 2022

National Geographic’s traveling exhibit Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall, a highly interactive journey through the life and career of a science and conservation champion, has been the featured attraction at the Perot Museum of Science & History (2201 N Field St, Dallas, 214-428-5555) since May. During the final week, you can see it 10am-5pm Wed-Sat, 11am-5pm Sun, or 10am-5pm today. Tickets start at $21 at PerotMuseum.org.

Tuesday September 6, 2022

Every Tuesday evening, head to The Warehouse (1125 E Berry St, 817-923-9305) for dance lessons with instructors Brenda Rhodes and Soulman. Learn swingout and line dancing for exercise and fun. The doors open at 6:30pm, the class starts at 7pm, and the floor remains open until 10pm. This event is BYOB, with setups and food available for purchase. Tickets are $10 per person at the door or SwingLineDanceClass.Eventbrite.com.

Wednesday September 7, 2022

Austin-based orchestral rock group Montopolis is on tour, performing the score to the 1928 Ukrainian documentary Man with a Movie Camera, and the two North Texas stops are 3pm Sun in Fort Worth at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis (2401 N Main St, 817-808-6390) and 8pm Wed, Sep 7, in Denton at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios (411 E Sycamore St, 940-594-2207). Tickets are $10 on Prekindle.com. At each show — and at MontopolisMusic.com — the band will sell show posters for $20, with the proceeds going to UNICEF in support of children in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.